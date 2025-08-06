Godawari Power & Ispat shares plunge 6% post Q1 earnings; details here

Godawari Power & Ispat shares experienced a decline of over 6% on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, hitting an intraday low of ₹187 after the company released its earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26).

At 2:10 PM, shares of Godawari Power & Ispat were trading at ₹191.45, down by 4.28 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, Nifty50 was trading at 24,593.50 level, down by 56 points or 0.23 per cent. At the time of writing this report, around 3.4 million shares had changed hands on the counter on the NSE. The total market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹12,815.73 crore. The stock is currently trading 24 per cent lower from its 52-week high of ₹253.40 touched last year.

Godawari Power & Ispat Q1FY26 earnings The integrated steel company reported a 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline to ₹1,323 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as against ₹1,342 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, largely owing to a drop in realisations. Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter under review also declined by 25 per cent to ₹216 crore, from ₹286 crore recorded in the same quarter of last fiscal year. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 20 per cent and stood at ₹324 crore as against ₹408 crore reported in the year ago period.

ALSO READ: Q1 results today: Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Lupin, 150 others on Aug 5 Ebitda margins for the quarter stood at 24 per cent in Q1FY26 as compared to 30 per cent recorded in the year-ago period. PAT margins also plummeted from 21 per cent in Q1FY25 to 16 per cent in Q1FY26. That apart, the company board has approved a total capital expenditure of ₹1,600 crore for two new projects, which will be financed via equity and debt, with a 40:60 funding split. These projects include a 0.7 MnT CRM Complex and a 10GW storage battery plant. "Our new capex plans—focused on setting up the CRM Complex and the Storage Battery Plant—are expected to drive operational synergies and enable strategic diversification, strengthening our long-term growth outlook. Coupled with a strong net cash position, ongoing investments in mining and pellet capacity expansion, and a firm ESG commitment, we are well-positioned for sustainable value creation," said BL Agrawal, chairman and managing director.