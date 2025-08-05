Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 08:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results today: Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Lupin, 150 others on Aug 5

Q1 results today: Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Lupin, 150 others on Aug 5

Q1 FY26 company results, August 5: Britannia, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Aarti Surfactants, Berger Paints, Bharti Hexacom, and Exide are also to release their April-June quarter earnings reports today

BSE

Investors will closely track the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, scheduled from August 4 to 6 |(Photo: Reuters)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 8:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Lupin, Britannia Industries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Aarti Surfactants, and Berger Paints India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Tuesday.
 
A host of other companies expected to declare their Q1 results today include Bharti Hexacom, CARE Ratings, Container Corporation of India, Exide Industries, Gland Pharma, Gujarat Gas, Jindal Saw, NCC, Prestige Estates Projects, Keystone Realtors, and Torrent Power.

Bharti Airtel Q1 results preview

Bharti Airtel is expected to post healthy earnings for the June quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), driven by strong subscriber additions and a rise in average revenue per user (Arpu), according to analysts.
 
 
While the telecom major’s mobile wireless business is likely to report steady growth, the enterprise segment is projected to see a decline during the quarter. 

Also Read

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures indicate negative start; global stocks edge higher

Britannia Industries

Britannia Q1 results preview: Check estimates, date & other key details

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

MOFSL recommends these two top banking stocks for your portfolio; details

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 PAT falls 10% on drop in API sales, US market revenue

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DLF Q1 FY26 results: PAT up 18% on record sales of over ₹11,425 crore

Analysts polled by Business Standard estimate Airtel’s consolidated revenue to rise 25.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 0.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹48,224.9 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) is expected to jump nearly 39 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.4 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹27,380.8 crore, while Ebit is forecast to grow 63.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.3 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹15,017 crore.

Market overview for August 5

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Tuesday, amid rising uncertainty over trade tariffs. US President Donald Trump on Monday announced plans to substantially raise tariffs on Indian goods in response to New Delhi’s Russian oil purchases.
 
India called the move "unjustified" and said it would take necessary steps to safeguard its interests. 
GIFT Nifty futures were trading 38 points lower at 24,755, indicating a soft start.
 
Meanwhile, investors will closely track the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, scheduled from August 4 to 6. While some analysts expect a 25-basis-point rate cut, others believe the committee may revise its inflation forecast downward instead.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on August 5

  1. Aarti Surfactants Ltd
  2. Abhijit Trading Company Ltd
  3. Allcargo Gati Ltd
  4. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd
  5. Allied Digital Services Ltd
  6. Advait Energy Transitions Ltd
  7. Alphalogic Techsys Ltd
  8. Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd
  9. Andhra Paper Ltd
  10. Anjani Finance Ltd
  11. The Anup Engineering Ltd
  12. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  13. Anand Rayons Ltd
  14. Artemis Medicare Services Ltd
  15. Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd
  16. Atal Realtech Ltd
  17. Automotive Axles Ltd
  18. Avalon Technologies Ltd
  19. Berger Paints India Ltd
  20. Bharti Airtel Ltd
  21. Bharti Hexacom Ltd
  22. Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
  23. BLS International Services Ltd
  24. Britannia Industries Ltd
  25. Cantabil Retail India Ltd
  26. CARE Ratings Ltd
  27. Carraro India Ltd
  28. Castrol India Ltd
  29. CCL Products (India) Ltd
  30. Centum Electronics Ltd
  31. Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd
  32. Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd
  33. Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd-$
  34. Container Corporation of India Ltd
  35. Crysdale Industries Ltd
  36. Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd
  37. Delton Cables Ltd
  38. Easy Fincorp Ltd
  39. EIH Ltd
  40. EKI Energy Services Ltd
  41. Elantas Beck India Ltd
  42. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd
  43. Electronics Mart India Ltd
  44. Energy Development Company Ltd
  45. Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd
  46. EPL Ltd
  47. Eris Lifesciences Ltd
  48. Espire Hospitality Limited
  49. Eureka Industries Ltd
  50. Eveready Industries India Ltd
  51. Everest Organics Ltd
  52. Exide Industries Ltd
  53. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
  54. Gala Precision Engineering Ltd
  55. Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd
  56. Ginni Filaments Ltd
  57. Gland Pharma Ltd
  58. Gokaldas Exports Ltd
  59. Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd
  60. GSS Infotech Ltd
  61. GTN Textiles Ltd
  62. Gujarat Gas Ltd
  63. HT Media Ltd
  64. Indo Credit Capital Ltd
  65. Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd
  66. Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd
  67. ISF Ltd
  68. Jindal Saw Ltd
  69. JSL Industries Ltd
  70. Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd
  71. Kanani Industries Ltd
  72. Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd
  73. Kartik Investments Trust Ltd
  74. Kaya Ltd
  75. Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd
  76. Kemp & Company Ltd
  77. K.P. Energy Ltd
  78. KPI Green Energy Ltd
  79. KZ Leasing & Finance Ltd
  80. Ladderup Finance Ltd
  81. Lexoraa Industries Ltd
  82. Lupin Ltd
  83. Machhar Industries Ltd
  84. Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd
  85. Mangal Credit and Fincorp Ltd
  86. Max India Ltd
  87. Mayur Floorings Ltd
  88. Mazda Ltd
  89. Medi Caps Ltd-$
  90. M.K. Exim (India) Ltd
  91. Motisons Jewellers Ltd
  92. MPIL Corporation Ltd
  93. MTAR Technologies Ltd
  94. Muthoot Capital Services Ltd
  95. NCC Ltd
  96. Nitin Spinners Ltd
  97. Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd
  98. Orient Bell Ltd-$
  99. Orient Paper & Industries Ltd
  100. Ovobel Foods Ltd
  101. Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd-$
  102. Patspin India Ltd
  103. Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd
  104. Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd
  105. Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
  106. Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd
  107. Rajesh Exports Ltd
  108. Raj Rayon Industries Ltd-$
  109. Raymond Realty Ltd
  110. Resonance Specialties Ltd
  111. Restile Ceramics Ltd
  112. Rich Universe Network Ltd
  113. Rishi Techtex Ltd
  114. Rane (Madras) Ltd
  115. Rossell India Ltd
  116. Rashi Peripherals Ltd
  117. RSWM Ltd
  118. Keystone Realtors Ltd
  119. Sandesh Ltd
  120. SBC Exports Ltd
  121. Sheetal Cool Products Ltd
  122. Sheela Foam Ltd
  123. Square Four Projects India Ltd
  124. Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd
  125. Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd
  126. Simplex Mills Company Ltd
  127. Simplex Papers Ltd
  128. Speciality Restaurants Ltd
  129. Starteck Finance Ltd
  130. Starteck Finance Ltd
  131. SW Investments Ltd
  132. Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) Ltd
  133. Tega Industries Ltd
  134. Tirupati Sarjan Ltd
  135. Torrent Power Ltd
  136. Transpek Industry Ltd-$
  137. Transrail Lighting Ltd
  138. Updater Services Ltd
  139. Ugar Sugar Works Ltd-$
  140. Vaibhav Global Ltd
  141. Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd
  142. Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
  143. Vardhman Holdings Ltd
  144. Viji Finance Ltd
  145. Vikas WSP Ltd
  146. Vivid Mercantile Ltd
  147. Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd
  148. Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  149. Woodsvilla Ltd
  150. WPIL Ltd
  151. Xtglobal Infotech Ltd
  152. Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd
  153. Zeal Aqua Ltd
 

More From This Section

BOSCH

Bosch Q1 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹1,115 crore on gain

Bosch

Bosch Q1FY26 profit more than doubles to ₹1,115 cr, revenue up 11%

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 results: Profit drops 10% to ₹824 crore on US sales

Siemens

Siemens Energy India Q3 results: Net profit surges 80% to ₹263 crore

Mindspace Business Parks

Mindspace REIT Q1 results: Net operating income up 24% to ₹616.4 crore

Topics : Q1 results Bharti Airtel result Bharti Airtel Adani Ports Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Lupin BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewCBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon