Q1 results today: Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Lupin, 150 others on Aug 5

Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Lupin, Britannia Industries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Aarti Surfactants, and Berger Paints India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Tuesday.
A host of other companies expected to declare their Q1 results today include Bharti Hexacom, CARE Ratings, Container Corporation of India, Exide Industries, Gland Pharma, Gujarat Gas, Jindal Saw, NCC, Prestige Estates Projects, Keystone Realtors, and Torrent Power.
Bharti Airtel Q1 results preview
Bharti Airtel is expected to post healthy earnings for the June quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), driven by strong subscriber additions and a rise in average revenue per user (Arpu), according to analysts.
While the telecom major’s mobile wireless business is likely to report steady growth, the enterprise segment is projected to see a decline during the quarter.
Analysts polled by Business Standard estimate Airtel’s consolidated revenue to rise 25.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 0.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹48,224.9 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) is expected to jump nearly 39 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.4 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹27,380.8 crore, while Ebit is forecast to grow 63.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.3 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹15,017 crore.
Market overview for August 5
Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Tuesday, amid rising uncertainty over trade tariffs. US President Donald Trump on Monday announced plans to substantially raise tariffs on Indian goods in response to New Delhi’s Russian oil purchases.
India called the move "unjustified" and said it would take necessary steps to safeguard its interests.
GIFT Nifty futures were trading 38 points lower at 24,755, indicating a soft start.
Meanwhile, investors will closely track the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, scheduled from August 4 to 6. While some analysts expect a 25-basis-point rate cut, others believe the committee may revise its inflation forecast downward instead.
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on August 5
- Aarti Surfactants Ltd
- Abhijit Trading Company Ltd
- Allcargo Gati Ltd
- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd
- Allied Digital Services Ltd
- Advait Energy Transitions Ltd
- Alphalogic Techsys Ltd
- Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd
- Andhra Paper Ltd
- Anjani Finance Ltd
- The Anup Engineering Ltd
- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Anand Rayons Ltd
- Artemis Medicare Services Ltd
- Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd
- Atal Realtech Ltd
- Automotive Axles Ltd
- Avalon Technologies Ltd
- Berger Paints India Ltd
- Bharti Airtel Ltd
- Bharti Hexacom Ltd
- Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
- BLS International Services Ltd
- Britannia Industries Ltd
- Cantabil Retail India Ltd
- CARE Ratings Ltd
- Carraro India Ltd
- Castrol India Ltd
- CCL Products (India) Ltd
- Centum Electronics Ltd
- Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd
- Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd
- Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd-$
- Container Corporation of India Ltd
- Crysdale Industries Ltd
- Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd
- Delton Cables Ltd
- Easy Fincorp Ltd
- EIH Ltd
- EKI Energy Services Ltd
- Elantas Beck India Ltd
- Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd
- Electronics Mart India Ltd
- Energy Development Company Ltd
- Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd
- EPL Ltd
- Eris Lifesciences Ltd
- Espire Hospitality Limited
- Eureka Industries Ltd
- Eveready Industries India Ltd
- Everest Organics Ltd
- Exide Industries Ltd
- Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
- Gala Precision Engineering Ltd
- Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd
- Ginni Filaments Ltd
- Gland Pharma Ltd
- Gokaldas Exports Ltd
- Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd
- GSS Infotech Ltd
- GTN Textiles Ltd
- Gujarat Gas Ltd
- HT Media Ltd
- Indo Credit Capital Ltd
- Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd
- Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd
- ISF Ltd
- Jindal Saw Ltd
- JSL Industries Ltd
- Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd
- Kanani Industries Ltd
- Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd
- Kartik Investments Trust Ltd
- Kaya Ltd
- Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd
- Kemp & Company Ltd
- K.P. Energy Ltd
- KPI Green Energy Ltd
- KZ Leasing & Finance Ltd
- Ladderup Finance Ltd
- Lexoraa Industries Ltd
- Lupin Ltd
- Machhar Industries Ltd
- Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd
- Mangal Credit and Fincorp Ltd
- Max India Ltd
- Mayur Floorings Ltd
- Mazda Ltd
- Medi Caps Ltd-$
- M.K. Exim (India) Ltd
- Motisons Jewellers Ltd
- MPIL Corporation Ltd
- MTAR Technologies Ltd
- Muthoot Capital Services Ltd
- NCC Ltd
- Nitin Spinners Ltd
- Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd
- Orient Bell Ltd-$
- Orient Paper & Industries Ltd
- Ovobel Foods Ltd
- Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd-$
- Patspin India Ltd
- Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd
- Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd
- Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
- Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd
- Rajesh Exports Ltd
- Raj Rayon Industries Ltd-$
- Raymond Realty Ltd
- Resonance Specialties Ltd
- Restile Ceramics Ltd
- Rich Universe Network Ltd
- Rishi Techtex Ltd
- Rane (Madras) Ltd
- Rossell India Ltd
- Rashi Peripherals Ltd
- RSWM Ltd
- Keystone Realtors Ltd
- Sandesh Ltd
- SBC Exports Ltd
- Sheetal Cool Products Ltd
- Sheela Foam Ltd
- Square Four Projects India Ltd
- Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd
- Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd
- Simplex Mills Company Ltd
- Simplex Papers Ltd
- Speciality Restaurants Ltd
- Starteck Finance Ltd
- SW Investments Ltd
- Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) Ltd
- Tega Industries Ltd
- Tirupati Sarjan Ltd
- Torrent Power Ltd
- Transpek Industry Ltd-$
- Transrail Lighting Ltd
- Updater Services Ltd
- Ugar Sugar Works Ltd-$
- Vaibhav Global Ltd
- Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd
- Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
- Vardhman Holdings Ltd
- Viji Finance Ltd
- Vikas WSP Ltd
- Vivid Mercantile Ltd
- Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd
- Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Woodsvilla Ltd
- WPIL Ltd
- Xtglobal Infotech Ltd
- Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd
- Zeal Aqua Ltd