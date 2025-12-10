Home / Markets / News / Godrej Industries shares rise as unit signs MoU with Telangana govt

Godrej Industries shares rise as unit signs MoU with Telangana govt

Godrej Industries shares rose after its subsidiary signed a MoU with the Telangana government to invest ₹150 crore in a new dairy processing facility

Godrej Industries share price
Godrej Industries
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:29 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Shares of Godrej Industries rose nearly 2 per cent on Wednesday after its subsidiary signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to invest ₹150 crore in a new dairy processing facility. 
 
The company's stock rose as much as 1.6 per cent during the day to ₹1,035 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 5 this year. The Godrej Industries stock pared gains to trade 0.5 per cent higher at ₹1,022 apiece, compared to a 0.24 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:45 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the fourth straight session on Wednesday. The counter has fallen 12 per cent this year, compared to a 9.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Godrej Industries has a total market capitalisation of ₹34,431.38 crore.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Godrej Industries unit signs MoU with Telangana govt

Godrej Jersey, the dairy brand of Creamline Dairy Products Ltd., has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Telangana to invest ₹150 crore in a new dairy processing facility. The agreement was formalised on the sidelines of the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, the company said in a statement.
 
Creamline Dairy Products, a subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet, plans to set up the state-of-the-art plant on a 40-acre site. With this project, the total planned investments of the Godrej Industries Group in Telangana rise to over ₹10,000 crore across its various businesses.
 
The company said the investment will help strengthen the state’s dairy supply chain and support growing consumer demand for protein-rich foods. Citing data that nearly 73 per cent of Indians consume less than the recommended amount of protein daily, Godrej Jersey said dairy products such as milk, curd, paneer and milk-based beverages remain among the most accessible natural protein sources for Indian households.  ALSO READ | Meesho Share Price trades at 60% premium on BSE, NSE post solid listing 
"From advancing sustainable oil palm cultivation to growing our presence in urban housing to expanding our dairy footprint and enabling MSME growth via digital-first solutions, our partnership with the Government of Telangana is a step toward shaping an inclusive, innovative and resilient future," Pirojsha Godrej, executive vice chairperson, Godrej Industries Group, said. 
 
The company said, in 2023, Godrej Agrovet had announced an investment of ₹300 crore to set up an Integrated Oil Palm Complex in Khammam district of the state. "With a state-of-the-art Crude Palm Oil Mill and an upstream R&D centre set to open next year, the complex also has a provision for setting up a refinery in the near future"

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asia stocks fall as US Fed meets, yen slides and silver hits record highs

Nifty could outrun S&P in 2026, mirror earnings growth: Amish Shah, BofA

IndiGo, Hindustan Unilever: 4 Nifty stocks with RSI in oversold territory

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, gains 300pts; Nifty at 25,900; Meesho up 55% vs issue price

Emirates NBD infusion to lift RBL Bank's growth prospects: Motilal Oswal

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsGodrej IndustriesMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story