Shares of Godrej Industries rose nearly 2 per cent on Wednesday after its subsidiary signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to invest ₹150 crore in a new dairy processing facility.

Shares of the company rose for the fourth straight session on Wednesday. The counter has fallen 12 per cent this year, compared to a 9.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Godrej Industries has a total market capitalisation of ₹34,431.38 crore.

Godrej Industries unit signs MoU with Telangana govt

Godrej Jersey, the dairy brand of Creamline Dairy Products Ltd., has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Telangana to invest ₹150 crore in a new dairy processing facility. The agreement was formalised on the sidelines of the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, the company said in a statement.

Creamline Dairy Products, a subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet, plans to set up the state-of-the-art plant on a 40-acre site. With this project, the total planned investments of the Godrej Industries Group in Telangana rise to over ₹10,000 crore across its various businesses.