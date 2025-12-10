Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals lower start; Asian mkts slip ahead of Fed policy decision

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, December 10, 2025: Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, are anticipated to open lower on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, reflecting mixed signals from global markets. GIFT Nifty futures were trading 57 points lower at 25,902, at 7:36 AM.

Across Asia, markets are broadly in negative territory. Mainland China's CSI 300 was down 0.91 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.49 per cent as investors await crucial November consumer price index (CPI) data from China. Japan's Nikkei down 0.29 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI was trading 0.28 per cent lower.

Overnight, US equities closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38 per cent, and the S&P 500 declined 0.09 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite managed a 0.13 per cent gain. Market participants are keenly awaiting the Federal Reserve's policy decision , expected later today following its meeting this week.

IPO today:

Mainboard IPOs: Park Medi World IPO and Nephrocare Health Services IPO are set to open for subscription today. Corona Remedies IPO and Wakefit Innovations IPO will conclude their subscription periods. Shares of Vidya Wires, Aequs, and Meesho are scheduled to list on the exchanges.

SME IPOs: Shipwaves Online IPO and Unisem Agritech IPO will open for subscription. Riddhi Display Equipments IPO, Prodocs Solutions Ltd. IPO, and K.V.Toys India Ltd. IPO will close for applications.

Allotment Finalisation: The basis of allotment for Flywings Simulator Training Centre IPO, Encompass Design India IPO (ScaleSauce IPO), and Methodhub Software IPO will be finalized today.