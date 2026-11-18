Gold financiers share price movement

Shares of gold financiers Muthoot Finance (₹2,626.65) and Manappuram Finance (₹282.80) were under pressure, dropping 5 per cent each on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday deals amid a fall in gold prices. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.32 per cent at 82,265 at 10:05 AM.

In the past four trading days, the share price of Manappuram Finance slipped 12 per cent and Muthoot Finance 10 per cent. The stock price of Manappuram Finance corrected 26 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹381.40 on July 30, 2026. Muthoot Finance’s share price plunged 37 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹4,149 touched on January 29, 2026.

Why are gold financier stocks under pressure? Gold is facing renewed selling pressure. The stronger US dollar and elevated Treasury yields remain the principal headwinds. Markets are increasingly expecting another Federal Reserve rate increase in December. Higher interest rates make non-yielding assets such as gold less attractive, according to analysts. “The international backdrop remains difficult for gold. Spot gold was recently near $3,822 an ounce, while silver was around $47.01. A stronger US dollar and elevated Treasury yields are making dollar-denominated bullion less attractive. Markets are also anticipating another Federal Reserve rate increase in December. This has weakened the appeal of gold, which does not offer an interest income,” said Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts, Nifty below 25,300; SMIDs trade mixed A sharp fall in gold prices is negative for gold finance companies like Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance because their loans are backed by gold collateral. A fall in gold prices erodes the loan-to-value (LTV) cushion on the secured book. Meanwhile, reports suggest that gold-loan non banking finance companies (NBFCs) have sought a review of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI's) regulatory requirements, including reducing the minimum Tier-I capital requirement to 10 per cent from the existing 12 per cent and lowering the 100 per cent risk weight assigned to gold-loan exposures, citing the secured nature of lending and relatively higher recovery rates.

At the Federation of Gold Loan Companies summit, industry representatives, including Muthoot Finance and Muthoot FinCorp, advocated regulatory parity with banks and other NBFCs. The demands come amid adjustments to RBI's revised gold-loan guidelines, effective April 2026, which introduced tighter LTV and repayment requirements, ICICI Securities said in a note. Brokerages view on Muthoot Finance, Manappuram post Q2 results Muthoot Finance reported a mixed September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27), with strong gold loan growth, supported by an increase in gold tonnage, number of loan accounts, and customer additions. Net interest margin (NIM) expanded sharply driven by higher yields as loans originated under lower-yielding schemes in the previous quarter migrated to higher-yielding schemes. However, asset quality weakened significantly, with a sharp increase in Stage 2 assets following the introduction of monthly interest-servicing loan products, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

The brokerage firm believes near-term asset-quality trends remain uncertain as customers adapt to the revised repayment structure, necessitating higher collection efforts. Further, the recent correction in gold prices and intensifying competition could moderate gold-loan growth momentum. Manappuram’s near-term growth trajectory is expected to remain anchored by the gold loan franchise, with customer additions, digital sourcing and the planned branch expansion providing support to the guided 25-30 per cent FY27 asset under management (AUM) growth. Alongside this, the non-gold portfolio is expected to see a gradual recovery, led by improving momentum in microfinance institution (MFI), while calibrated disbursements and a focus on collection efficiency should support a more sustainable recovery, analysts at Axis Securities said.