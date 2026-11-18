Indian travellers are increasingly planning trips around emotional states, strict budget filters and unconventional experiences, with almost 89 per cent of them interested in choosing a holiday specifically to do something completely out of character, while 65 per cent are keen to surprise their friends and family with their choice of destination, according to a report by Booking.com.

The report, titled “Expect the Unexpected”, included data from more than 28,000 travellers across 32 countries and territories, including 1,005 travellers from India, alongside employee insights on how people search. The study was conducted between July and August 2026.

Budget considerations influenced family travel decisions. The data revealed that almost 75 per cent of Indian travellers reconsidered whom to invite on trips due to differences in spending habits, while around 74 per cent of Indian parents said they were interested in travelling without children so they could spend more on themselves.

“Travel in 2027 is becoming deeply personal, with Indian travellers increasingly planning trips around their innermost passions. From stepping outside comfort zones to rethinking travel companions and picking destinations based on how they want to feel, travellers are actively challenging conventional ways of exploring the world,” said Santosh Kumar, regional manager, South Asia, at Booking.com. The report also highlighted that travel is increasingly being viewed as an opportunity to strengthen personal relationships. About 96 per cent of Indian travellers said at least one holiday activity had helped them have honest or difficult conversations, while 71 per cent said they would consider taking a trip to resolve conflicts or arguments. Walking or hiking together emerged as one of the most effective activities for facilitating such conversations.

Health and lifestyle considerations influenced holiday planning as well. About 92 per cent of respondents said at least one health, body or lifestyle change had influenced their choice of destination or holiday activities in recent years. Further, 85 per cent said their dietary preferences would influence their choice of accommodation or destination. The report also revealed growing interest in activity-led travel. Around 90 per cent of Indian travellers who had travelled alone said participating in a shared physical activity or challenge had helped them form lasting connections or friendships. Further, 83 per cent expressed interest in joining communities of like-minded people while travelling.