Just Dial share price slips nearly 3% in trade today; time to buy the dip?

Just Dial share price: Just Dial share price came under pressure on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, with the stock dropping up to 2.80 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹914.70 per share.

Why did Just Dial share price fall today?

Just Dial’s share price came under pressure today despite the company reporting a healthy set of numbers for the June quarter (Q1FY26) as investors flocked to book profits, analysts said. “The stock is under pressure due to profit booking following a decent Q1 performance,” said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities.

He added, “In the last three months, the stock has been consolidating and is yet to decisively cross its 200-day moving average. A decisive break above the ₹940 level could trigger an upward rally.” In Q1FY26, Just Dial posted a 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹160 crore, compared to ₹141 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue for the quarter rose 6.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹298 crore, up from ₹281 crore in the same quarter last year. At the operating level, Ebitda rose 7.2 per cent annually to ₹86.4 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹80.6 crore a year ago. The Ebitda margin also saw a slight improvement, expanding to 29 per cent from 28.7 per cent in Q1FY25.

Echoing similar view, Ravi Singh, SVP of retail research at Religare Broking, said, “Just Dial’s Q1 result was in line with expectations, and today's decline from the ₹960 level is purely on account of profit booking.” ALSO READ | Biocon shares jump 3% after USFDA approval for diabetes insulin drug He added, “Fresh buying could emerge above ₹972, with an upside potential towards ₹1,050-1,100, provided investors manage risk with a 5 per cent stop-loss cap. The stock has also been trading with high volumes above the 20-day average in recent sessions, indicating near-term momentum if supported by price action. The overall outlook remains positive with a higher-lows formation.”

Nuvama on Just Dial Just Dial (JD) reported Q1FY26 revenue of ₹298 crore, up 3 per cent Q-o-Q and 6.2 per cent Y-o-Y, broadly in line with Nuvama’s estimate of ₹301 crore. However, Ebitda margin came in at 29 per cent, missing expectation of 30.2 per cent, primarily due to elevated employee costs and advertising expenses. Net profit stood at ₹160 crore, ahead of its ₹140 crore estimate, supported by higher other income. Paid campaigns grew modestly by 0.7 per cent Q-o-Q and 4.3 per cent Y-o-Y, while collections declined sharply by 19.2 per cent Q-o-Q, though up 0.6 per cent Y-o-Y.

“We are changing FY26E/27E EPS by +6.8 per cent/-4.3 per cent based on cuts to our growth and profitability expectations, with higher other income in near term lifting EPS in FY26E. Our DCF yields a target price (TP) of ₹1,280 (earlier ₹1,300). Maintain ‘Buy’ due to valuation support,” the brokerage added. About Just Dial Justdial is an Indian internet technology company that offers comprehensive local search services across India through multiple platforms including phone, website, and mobile applications. Established in 1996 by VSS Mani, the company has played a pioneering role in transforming how users access and engage with local service providers-from plumbers and restaurants to doctors, electricians, and more.