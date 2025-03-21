Home / Markets / News / Government appoints Rahul Bhave as MD and CEO of Ifci for three years

Government appoints Rahul Bhave as MD and CEO of Ifci for three years

The Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI) was set up by the government on July 1, 1948, as the first development financial institution in the country

Once again, IFCI is in the eye of a storm
The appointment has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by the Prime Minister. | IFCI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 9:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government has approved the appointment of Rahul Bhave as Managing Director and CEO of financial institution IFCI.

Bhave, serving as Deputy Managing Director, has been appointed as MD and CEO for three years from the date of taking over, a government order said.

The appointment has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by the Prime Minister.

The Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI) was set up by the government on July 1, 1948, as the first development financial institution in the country.

The finance ministry, in November 2024, in principle approved the 'Consolidation of IFCI Group', which entails the merger/amalgamation of IFCI Ltd and StockHolding Corporation of India Ltd and other group companies.

As per the proposal, StockHolding Corporation of India Ltd, IFCI Factors Ltd, IFCI Infrastructure Development Ltd, and IIDL Realtors Ltd will merge with IFCI Ltd.

Also Read

Ola Electric gets IFCI notice for missing PLI-ACC scheme milestones

IFCI board okays Rs 500 cr fund infusion via preferential issue of shares

Govt approves Rs 500 cr infusion in IFCI via issue of preferential shares

Govt to infuse Rs 500 cr capital in IFCI to improve financial health

IFCI soars 15% as board approves merger of IFCI group of companies

Further, StockHolding Services Ltd, IFCI Financial Services Ltd, IFIN Commodities Ltd, and IFIN Credit Ltd will be merged into a single entity, which will be a direct subsidiary of the consolidated listed entity.

Additionally, StockHolding Document Management Services Ltd, StockHolding Securities IFSC Ltd, IFIN Securities Finance Ltd, IFCI Venture Capital Funds Ltd and MPCON Ltd shall be direct subsidiaries of the consolidated listed entity that is IFCI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi asks intermediaries to register with Google, Meta for advertisements

Premium

FMCG: Investors should wait for valuations to correct or demand to recover

Premium

Transfer of NSE shares to get faster with streamlined new mechanism

Sebi relaxes 'skin-in-the-game' rules for MF employees, effective April 1

Sebi removes 70K misleading social media posts, accounts since Oct 2024

Topics :IFCIstockspulses stock holding limit

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story