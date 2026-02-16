Govt bond yields unlikely to fall further in Q4 despite recent softening

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.66 per cent on Monday, against the previous close of 6.68 per cent.
“In terms of net borrowing, nothing materially changes; the demand-supply dynamics remain the same as before. So while sentiment is marginally positive, it does not alter the overall market outlook. Yields are likely to remain elevated. In the near term, the 10-year benchmark is seen in the 6.60 per cent–6.75 per cent range, and technically it looks highly unlikely to sustain below 6.65 per cent,” said a dealer at a private bank.
Net market borrowing, after accounting for scheduled repayments, is estimated at around ₹11.7 trillion for the upcoming financial year (FY27).