Ola Electric hit by volume slump, market share loss as Q3 revenue plunges

Shares of electric vehicle (EV) maker Ola Electric Mobility fell nearly 7 per cent to a fresh low on Monday after its revenue growth in the third quarter (October–December/Q3) of 2025–26 (FY26) slowed, with analysts warning that any turnaround could be prolonged. The stock declined for the third straight session and is currently trading at 2.1x its average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter is down 20 per cent so far this year, compared with a 2.5 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Ola Electric’s market capitalisation stands at ₹12,716 crore.