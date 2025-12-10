Trading guide, Dec 10: Check key Nifty levels to watch; two stocks to buy

Nifty View

During the weekly expiry session, Nifty witnessed heightened volatility and ended the day at 25,839, down 120 points. The index opened 93 points lower and extended its decline by another 139 points, hitting an intraday low of 25,728. However, post 10 A.M., Nifty staged a strong recovery of 195 points, before facing another mild correction after 2 PM.

Technically, the index found support precisely at its 50-DEMA (25,728) and rebounded from that level, underscoring its short-term significance. Despite this recovery, Nifty continues to trade below its 5-, 10-, and 20-DEMA, which keeps the short-term trend tilted to the downside. For the coming sessions, immediate resistance is placed in the 25,950–26,000 zone, followed by a strong hurdle at 26,202. On the downside, today’s low of 25,728 will act as the key near-term support