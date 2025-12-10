Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Siemens LVM business sale 'value-accretive'; JM Financial ups target price

Siemens LVM business sale 'value-accretive'; JM Financial ups target price

JM Financial has a 'Add' rating and raised its target price on Siemens "modestly" to ₹3,480, reflecting higher expected other income

Siemens share price

Siemens (Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Siemens Ltd.'s target price was upped by analysts at JM Financial after its decision to divest its Low Voltage Motors (LVM) and General Motors segment for an enterprise value of ₹2,200 crore. It said that this marks the closure of a long-struggling business within the company. 
 
The brokerage noted that an earlier attempt to sell the unit had stalled over valuation concerns, but given the segment’s ongoing challenges and restricted access to technology, the latest transaction appears to be in the best interest of shareholders.
 
On Tuesday, Siemens said its board approved transferring the LVM and General Motors business to Innomotics India for ₹2,200 crore on a slump-sale basis. 
 
 
The LVM division designs, develops, tests, maintains and sells low-voltage AC motors for direct-on-line applications, including IEC-compliant models such as 1LE7, 1SE0, 1LA2, 1PQ0, 1LA8, 1PQ8, 1MB7, and customised variants like 1PT0 and 1PC7. It also manufactures geared LV motors and supplies spares, services and ancillaries.
 
The brokerage has a 'Add' rating and raised its target price on Siemens "modestly" to ₹3,480, reflecting higher expected other income from the enlarged cash position post-sale. JM Financial said it had assigned only ₹40 per share (₹1400 crore) to the business in its valuation, making the sale value-accretive in its view. 

Also Read

A property developed by Evergrande under construction in Hefei, China, in 2023

GPT Infra rallies 10% on emerging lowest bidder for deal worth ₹199 cr

Neuland Labs share price

Nuvama retains 'Buy' on Neuland Labs, sees CMS, peptide-driven growth

Capital market stocks to buy

How to play the capital market theme? Analysts prefer Exchanges over AMCs

RBL Bank

Emirates NBD infusion to lift RBL Bank's growth prospects: Motilal Oswal

Hospitals, hospitals in India

Nuvama starts with 'Buy' on Yatharth Hospitals amid strong growth outlook

 
According to the brokerage, the LVM business offered limited prospects for growth or margin improvement. It generated ₹967 crore in sales in the 12 months to September 2025, with JM Financial earlier projecting around ₹1,200 crore of annual revenue beyond FY28-29 and Ebit margins of roughly 4 per cent, with little scope for expansion. The Ebit for the 12-month period stood at ₹35 crore, while margins had been deteriorating in recent quarters, it said. 
 
JM Financial also noted that after minority shareholders rejected the earlier divestment proposal over valuation, Siemens appeared to scale back investments needed to expand the LVM unit, contributing to a steady decline in sales and margins.
 
The brokerage added that the removal of the business from June 2026, the expected completion timeline, would be positive for Siemens from an Ebitda margin-accretion standpoint. 
 
It expects upcoming commentary to shed light on the sustainability of margins in Smart Infrastructure, stabilisation of Digital Industries' profitability, and the durability of multi-quarter-high margins in the Mobility segment.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, December 10, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 110 pts, Nifty near 25,900; metal stocks rally, Hind Zinc adds 3.5%

markets, Sensex, nifty

Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook; AB Capital, Federal Bank on analyst radar today

share market

Gujarat Pipavav, ESAB India among top stocks to buy today; check key levels

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Trading guide, Dec 10: Check key Nifty levels to watch; two stocks to buy

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Stocks to Watch, December 10: Tata Power, Swiggy, Zydus Life, Hudco, Nalco

Topics : The Smart Investor Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Siemens Siemens India Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon