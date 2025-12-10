Gujarat Pipavav, ESAB India among top stocks to buy today; check key levels

Buy Range: ₹188.89

ESAB India

ESAB India stock has delivered a strong breakout from a rounding bottom pattern on the daily chart, accompanied by a solid bullish candle that underscores growing buying interest and robust accumulation. The stock continues to trade well above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming the strength and sustainability of its prevailing uptrend. With the RSI at 70.49 and trending higher, momentum remains firmly bullish, indicating the potential for continued upside in the near term.

Buy Range: ₹5,839.50

Stop Loss: ₹5,564

Target: ₹6,420 (Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own)