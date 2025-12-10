Home / Markets / News / Gujarat Pipavav, ESAB India among top stocks to buy today; check key levels

Gujarat Pipavav, ESAB India among top stocks to buy today; check key levels

Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, has recommended buying shares of Gujarat Pipavav, Ashapura Minechem, and ESAB India today

share market
Stock Recommendations by Kunal Kamble | Photo: Shutterstock
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 8:03 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Stocks to Buy - Recommendations by Kunal Kamble

Gujarat Pipavav Port

GPPL stock continues its higher-high formation and has broken out above the recent swing high on the daily chart with volumes sharply exceeding the 20-day average, signaling strong bullish participation. The stock closed with a solid bullish candlestick, reflecting robust accumulation and sustained buying interest. It is trading well above the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, underscoring the strength and stability of the prevailing uptrend. With the RSI at 67.85 and trending higher, momentum remains firmly bullish, indicating strong potential for further upside in the near term.
 
Buy Range: ₹188.89
Stop Loss: ₹178
Target: ₹208

Ashapura Minechem

Ashapura Minechem stock has given a decisive breakout above its falling trendline on the daily chart, supported by volumes significantly higher than the 20-day average, signaling strong bullish interest. The stock closed with a powerful bullish candlestick, reflecting robust accumulation and renewed confidence among buyers. It is trading firmly above the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming the strength of the broader uptrend. With the RSI at 57.32 and inching higher, momentum is strengthening, indicating the potential for continued upside in the near term. 
 
Buy Range: ₹715.15 
Stop Loss: ₹676 
Target: ₹800

ESAB India

ESAB India stock has delivered a strong breakout from a rounding bottom pattern on the daily chart, accompanied by a solid bullish candle that underscores growing buying interest and robust accumulation. The stock continues to trade well above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming the strength and sustainability of its prevailing uptrend. With the RSI at 70.49 and trending higher, momentum remains firmly bullish, indicating the potential for continued upside in the near term. 
 
Buy Range: ₹5,839.50 
Stop Loss: ₹5,564 
Target: ₹6,420  (Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Elara bets on NTPC, Power Grid; sees hydro sector on strong long-term path

Stocks to Watch, December 10: Tata Power, Swiggy, Zydus Life, Hudco, Nalco

Premium

2025 tests active largecap funds' outperformance amid tougher markets

Premium

Acquisitions, partnerships to drive operational gains for JSW Infra

SAT upholds Sebi's interpretation of RPT norms in Linde India case

Topics :Share Market TodayStock RecommendationsMarket technicalsGujarat PipavavMarketsBSEStocks to buy

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story