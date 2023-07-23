Home / Markets / News / After March 24 nadir, domestic equities forge a comeback for the annals

After March 24 nadir, domestic equities forge a comeback for the annals

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's equities in a Superman cape

Sundar Sethuraman
Premium

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 10:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Domestic equities have staged a strong comeback from their lowest point this year on March 24. In exactly four months, the Sensex surged more than 10,000 points and the Nifty added over 3,000 points before giving up some gains on Friday. Still, the Sensex and the Nifty have returned 15.92 and 16.5 per cent, respectively, since March 24.


India has outperformed both the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) World and the MSCI Emerging Markets indices, which have gained 12.5 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively. All sectoral indices have posted gains since March 24, but tech and commodity stocks have been laggards.        


Also Read

Sensex sinks 505 pts, Nifty gives up 19,350 amid global weakness; PSBs soar

Sensex ends choppy day 205 pts up; Nifty below 19,750; IT index sole gainer

Sensex jumps 302 pts, ends atop 67,000; Nifty nears 19,850; PSU banks shine

Sensex ends range-bound session 274 pts up; financials weigh, IT, RIL gain

Sensex drops 888pts, Nifty below 19,750; Infy sinks 8%, HUL, RIL up to 3.5%

After less than explosive Q1, Reliance Industries stock to see no fireworks

M-cap of 5 of top-10 valued firms at Rs 4.23 trn with major share from HDFC

US Fed rate decision, June qtr earnings to drive markets this wk: Analysts

Gold ETFs snap three-quarters of outflow, attract Rs 298 cr in June qtr

FPIs stay invested in Indian equities; put in Rs 43,800 cr this month

Topics :Sensex indices

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story