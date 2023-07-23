After March 24 nadir, domestic equities forge a comeback for the annals

India has outperformed both the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) World and the MSCI Emerging Markets indices, which have gained 12.5 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively. All sectoral indices have posted gains since March 24, but tech and commodity stocks have been laggards.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1499₹1799
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs 300 renews automatically
₹1799
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.