After March 24 nadir, domestic equities forge a comeback for the annals

Domestic equities have staged a strong comeback from their lowest point this year on March 24. In exactly four months, the Sensex surged more than 10,000 points and the Nifty added over 3,000 points before giving up some gains on Friday. Still, the Sensex and the Nifty have returned 15.92 and 16.5 per cent, respectively, since March 24.





India has outperformed both the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) World and the MSCI Emerging Markets indices, which have gained 12.5 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively. All sectoral indices have posted gains since March 24, but tech and commodity stocks have been laggards.