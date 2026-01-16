Groww stock price soars 9% on huge volumes; analysts expect more upside

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) share price today

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) moved higher by 9 per cent to ₹179.75 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The market price of the stock broking & allied services company was quoting higher for the second straight day, surging 10.5 per cent during the period.

At 01:08 PM; Groww was quoting 8 per cent higher at ₹176.85 on the back of a near three-fold jump in average trading volumes. A combined 167.63 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.34 per cent at 83,670.

The stock price of Groww had hit a record high of ₹193.91 on November 18, 2025. The company made its stock market debut on November 12, 2025. Currently, Groww quotes 80 per cent higher against its issue price of ₹100 per share. Groww’s Q3 results Groww registered a 28 per cent decline in net profit to ₹547 crore for the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26). Excluding the provision for one-time incentive, profit after tax would have grown 24 per cent year-on-year. The brokerage firm saw revenues rise 16 per cent YoY to ₹1,261 crore, driven by contributions from new product segments such as commodity trading, loans against shares, and wealth management. On a sequential basis, profit and revenues were up 25 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively.

EBITDA margin was stable at 61 per cent supported by strong revenue growth as costs are largely fixed in nature. Management guided that employee and marketing costs are likely to grow at 10-20 per cent, which could lead to margin expansion if this is outpaced by revenue growth. Groww said it was the only major brokerage to record growth in its active client base during the quarter, helping cement its leadership position. Its market share in the equities cash segment rose from 21.6 per cent in Q3 FY25 to 28.8 per cent in Q3 FY26, while its share in equity derivatives increased from 12.2 per cent to 18.1 per cent during the period. Meanwhile, its market share in the mutual funds segment rose marginally from 12.3 per cent to 13.7 per cent.

State Street Investment Management to acquire 23% stake in Groww AMC Groww announced an agreement with US-based State Street Global Advisors for an investment of ₹580 crore for 23 per cent stake in Groww Asset Management. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, State Street will hold 4.99 per cent aggregate voting power in Groww Asset Management Company (AMC). The investment will be made in one or more tranches. The total investment comprises ₹381 crore through secondary share purchases and about ₹199 crore in fresh capital, which could dilute Groww AMC's stake up to 23 per cent. The Groww AMC is an investment manager of Groww Mutual Fund, and it manages various funds of Groww Mutual Fund. Groww said the purpose of the acquisition is to meet certain working capital needs and pursue further growth opportunities. On completion of the said transaction, Groww AMC will continue to remain a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.