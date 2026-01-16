LTIMindtree shares spiked 5.6 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹6,369.8 per share, hovering near its 52-week high at ₹6,378 per share. The stock was in demand after the company bagged the ‘Insight 2.0’ project from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to build an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered program for the modernisation of India’s national tax analytics platform.

At 12:27 PM, LTIMindtree’s share price was trading 5.58 per cent higher at ₹6366.5 on the BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.66 per cent at 83,936.92. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹1,88,715.4 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹6,378 per share and 52-week low at ₹3,841.05.

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE The project is valued at around ₹3,000 crore, with a 7-year mandate reinforcing LTIMindtree’s leadership in enabling digital transformation, leveraging advanced digital architecture and data analytics to deliver real-time insights for policymakers, according to the filing.

That apart, LTIMindtree is expected to release its Q3FY26 results on January 19, 2026, according to its exchange filing.

Also, in 2025, LTIMindtree announced the expansion of its global collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate Microsoft Azure adoption and drive AI-powered business transformation for enterprises. As a part of this collaboration, LTIMindtree was supposed to enable faster cloud adoption and unlock enhanced business value for joint customers through advanced

AI solutions.

As a strategic partner, LTIMindtree has deployed the full Microsoft Security stack—Defender XDR, Sentinel, Intune, Windows Autopatch and Entra ID—across multiple endpoints, ingesting comprehensive security data monthly for automated threat response. This security-first approach positions LTIMindtree as a model for secure hybrid and multi-cloud

environments. Complementing this, LTIMindtree is leading the way in enterprise AI with internal adoption of Microsoft 365 Copilot. Guided by a governance-first rollout, Copilot is now embedded across workflows to enhance productivity and accelerate decision-making.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that partners with enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and drive AI-centric growth. Trusted by more than 700 clients worldwide, we use advanced technologies to enable operational excellence, elevated customer experiences, and long-term value creation. With a workforce of more than 86,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across over 40 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — is dedicated to solving complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.