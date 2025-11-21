Urja Global shares jump 10% on forming JV with Solarmint Energies; details

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹684.67 crore. The stock’s 52-week high was at ₹19.45 per share and its 52-week low was at ₹10.71.

The stock was in demand after the company signed the Joint Venture Agreement with Solarmint Energies to collaborate in the manufacturing, branding, marketing, and nationwide distribution of solar PV modules under the Urja brand, by combining Solarmint’s manufacturing expertise.

“we wish to inform you that the company has signed the Joint Venture Agreement on November 20, 2025, with Solarmint Energies Pvt Ltd (Formerly: Sun N Sand Exim India Pvt Ltd) for establish a strategic joint venture between SOLARMINT and URJA to collaborate in the manufacturing, branding, marketing, and nationwide distribution of solar PV modules under the URJA brand, by combining SOLARMINT’s manufacturing expertise,” the filing read.

Terms of agreement include:

Solarmint manufactures Urja-branded solar panels.

Urja markets, sells, and distributes the products nationwide.

Pricing on a cost-plus-profit basis.

The agreement is valid for three years. Upon mutual agreement, the contract may be renewed or extended.

The company further informed that the execution of this contractual joint venture agreement will not result in any change in the management or control of the company.