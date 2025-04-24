GSK Pharma surges 10%, stock hits all-time high; Buy, sell or hold?

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals share price today: hit an all-time high of ₹3,147.45, surging 10 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market on expectations of healthy earnings. The stock of the multinational pharmaceutical company has surpassed its previous high of ₹3,087.95 touched on August 22, 2024. Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK Pharma) hit an all-time high of ₹3,147.45, surging 10 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market on expectations of healthy earnings. The stock of the multinational pharmaceutical company has surpassed its previous high of ₹3,087.95 touched on August 22, 2024.

At 10:24 am, GSK Pharma was trading 9 per cent higher at ₹3,099.85, as compared to 0.15 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Follow Stock Market Live Updates Today Here Thus far in the calendar year 2025, the stock has zoomed 40 per cent, as against 1.8 per cent rise in the benchmark index.

Board meeting for Q4 results

A meeting of the board of directors of GSK Pharma will be held on May 13, 2025 to consider the approval of audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2025 and to recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company, amongst other things.

Strong Q3 performance

In the October to December quarter (Q3FY25), GSK Pharma demonstrated strong growth and sustained profitability. The company reported an 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue from operations at ₹946 crore, while it achieved a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹229 crore.

ALSO READ | HUL share price rises 2% after posting Q4 results, but pare gains soon; Details here The quarter saw a strong performance across key product portfolios. Flagship brands within the general medicines portfolio including Augmentin, Ceftum, and T-bact strengthened their market positions with share gains. The company’s innovative Respiratory portfolio, led by Nucala and Trelegy, achieved robust growth, further expanding patient access across India.

Also Read

In the vaccines segment, GSK maintained its leadership in the self-pay private market for Paediatric vaccines. The adult vaccines division continues to gain momentum with Shingrix (Herpes Zoster Vaccine – recombinant, adjuvanted), as the company spearheads the expansion of adult immunisation in India.

Opportunities in Adult vaccination

In India, interest in adult or adolescent vaccination has historically been low despite the Universal Immunisation Programme’s success. However, COVID-19 vaccination initiatives have added momentum to discussions around adult vaccination.

With increased life expectancy and a growing geriatric population in India, healthy ageing is emerging as a key focus area. A major intervention for healthy ageing continues to be preventive health led by vaccination strategies. Adult vaccination is at a nascent stage in India with a large potential for growth. For instance, the virus that causes Shingles affects over 90 per cent of adults and may get reactivated in the form of shingles disease, the company said in its FY24 annual report.

Technical view on stock

On Thursday, April 17, GSK Pharma stock witnessed the formation of a 'Golden Cross', commonly known as 'Golden Crossover' on the daily charts. The 'Golden Cross' formation means that the 50-DMA of that particular stock or index has crossed over the 200-DMA. This, in general, implies that the short-term moving average is in ascending angle, thus indicating likely support at higher levels.

Even as the stock has seen a 'Golden Crossover', GSK Pharma at present is seen testing resistance around its super trend line on the daily chart at ₹2,930. Break and sustained trade above the same shall open the doors for a likely rally towards ₹3,180, with some interim resistance around ₹3,045 levels. The long-term chart suggests the stock can potentially target ₹3,500 levels in the coming months. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS

About GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is a subsidiary of GSK plc, a science-led global healthcare company that aims to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing and trading in pharmaceuticals.