The stock was in demand after the company announced the launch of "GTPL Infinity"

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 10:59 AM IST
GTPL Hathway shares gained 6.3 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹105.84 per share. The stock was in demand after the company announced the launch of  “GTPL Infinity”.
 
At 10:39 AM, GTPL Hathway’s share price was trading 1.57 per cent higher at ₹101.11 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.29 per cent at 85,951.44.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,137.11 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹157.15 and 52-week low was at ₹90.  FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE 
GTPL Infinity is the company’s headend in the sky (HITS) platform that redefines digital broadcasting infrastructure and content delivery across India. 
 
It is backed by one of the world’s largest C-Band teleport setups, located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This strategic investment positions GTPL at the forefront of satellite-based content distribution, enabling PAN-India availability with 800 channels, including 100 HD channels—delivered seamlessly nationwide, according to the filing. 
 
The platform will enable GTPL to offer its services nationwide with reduced delivery costs, and open new monetisation avenues through content partnerships and regional expansion. Digital Service Providers (LMOs/LCOs, MSOs, Commercial Establishments, etc.) can go to market faster through quick infrastructure setup, using a single dish antenna and minimal
investment. The satellite delivery of signals guarantees high uptime and reliability, while the high-quality equipment ensures low maintenance.  ALSO READ | Sterling & Wilson Renewable gains 5% on securing this deal from Adani Green

Highlights for GTPL Infinity

  • Nationwide Scalability: GTPL Infinity enables rapid deployment with a single downlink antenna, allowing business partners to go live within a very short time of as low as 24-hours—a game-changer for underserved regions.
  • Content Depth & Diversity: With a planned capacity of ~ 800 channels, including 100 HD offerings, GTPL Infinity supports regional, national, and niche content needs—boosting subscriber engagement and retention.
  • Infrastructure Advantage: The green-field Ahmedabad teleport infrastructure has expandable capacity, redundancy, and high uptime—creating a robust backbone for current and future services.
  • Inclusive Growth: GTPL Infinity extends high-quality signal delivery to remote and rural areas, unlocking new markets and supporting digital inclusion across socioeconomic strata.
GTPL Hathway Limited is India’s largest MSO providing Digital Cable TV services and is one of the largest Private Wireline Broadband service providers in India. The Company is the largest Digital Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat & is a leading Digital Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal.

Topics :GTPL HathwayBuzzing stocksstock market tradingNSE NiftyBSE SensexNifty50

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

