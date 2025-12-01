Highlights for GTPL Infinity
- Nationwide Scalability: GTPL Infinity enables rapid deployment with a single downlink antenna, allowing business partners to go live within a very short time of as low as 24-hours—a game-changer for underserved regions.
- Content Depth & Diversity: With a planned capacity of ~ 800 channels, including 100 HD offerings, GTPL Infinity supports regional, national, and niche content needs—boosting subscriber engagement and retention.
- Infrastructure Advantage: The green-field Ahmedabad teleport infrastructure has expandable capacity, redundancy, and high uptime—creating a robust backbone for current and future services.
- Inclusive Growth: GTPL Infinity extends high-quality signal delivery to remote and rural areas, unlocking new markets and supporting digital inclusion across socioeconomic strata.
