GTPL Hathway shares gained 6.3 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹105.84 per share. The stock was in demand after the company announced the launch of “GTPL Infinity”.

At 10:39 AM, GTPL Hathway’s share price was trading 1.57 per cent higher at ₹101.11 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.29 per cent at 85,951.44.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,137.11 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹157.15 and 52-week low was at ₹90.

GTPL Infinity is the company’s headend in the sky (HITS) platform that redefines digital broadcasting infrastructure and content delivery across India.

GTPL Infinity is the company's headend in the sky (HITS) platform that redefines digital broadcasting infrastructure and content delivery across India.

It is backed by one of the world's largest C-Band teleport setups, located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This strategic investment positions GTPL at the forefront of satellite-based content distribution, enabling PAN-India availability with 800 channels, including 100 HD channels—delivered seamlessly nationwide, according to the filing. The platform will enable GTPL to offer its services nationwide with reduced delivery costs, and open new monetisation avenues through content partnerships and regional expansion. Digital Service Providers (LMOs/LCOs, MSOs, Commercial Establishments, etc.) can go to market faster through quick infrastructure setup, using a single dish antenna and minimal investment. The satellite delivery of signals guarantees high uptime and reliability, while the high-quality equipment ensures low maintenance.