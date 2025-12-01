Monday, December 01, 2025 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sterling & Wilson Renewable gains 5% on securing this deal from Adani Green

Sterling & Wilson Renewable gains 5% on securing this deal from Adani Green

Around 10:30 AM, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy shares continued to trade higher, up 1.97 per cent at ₹230.40 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.30 per cent higher at 85,964.58 levels

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price today

SWREL also oversees a solar O&M portfolio of 9.1 GWp, including assets built by third parties. With a presence in 28 countries, the company operates across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Australia, and the Americas. | Image:

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price today: Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) shares were buzzing on Thursday, November 27, 2025, with the stock rising as much as 5.48 per cent to an intraday high of ₹238.35 per share.
 
Around 10:30 AM, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy shares continued to trade higher, up 1.97 per cent at ₹230.40 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.30 per cent higher at 85,964.58 levels.

Why did Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share rise today?

 
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy shares rose after the company announced a 5-year strategic partnership agreement and secured its first purchase order from Adani Green Energy, India’s largest and fastest-growing renewable energy developer.
 

The order, worth about ₹1,381 crore (excluding taxes), is for a Balance of System (BOS) package covering three solar projects at the Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat, one of the world’s largest RE hubs.
 
SWREL is already executing around 6 GW of projects in Khavda, with nearly 5 GW slated for completion this fiscal. The additional 1 GW order further strengthens the company’s strong operational presence and leadership in the region.

With this order win, the company has now achieved more than ₹6,450 crore of order inflows this fiscal, and it said that the order pipeline continues to remain robust.  ALSO READ | Droneacharya Aerial hits 20% lower circuit as Sebi bars promoters for 2 yrs 
On bagging the deal, Chandra Kishore Thakur, global CEO of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, said, “We are delighted to announce a strategic 5-year partnership framework agreement with Adani Green, and also our largest domestic EPC order this fiscal. This partnership between India’s largest RE developer, and one of India’s biggest solar EPC players further strengthens our EPC leadership in the fast growing Indian Solar market. This order is a testament to the trust our clients place in our engineering excellence, execution capabilities, and ability to deliver large GW projects with a fast turnaround.” 
 
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) is a global, pure-play renewable EPC provider offering end-to-end engineering, procurement, and construction solutions. Its capabilities span utility-scale solar, floating solar, hybrid and energy storage systems, and wind projects. The company’s portfolio stands at over 24.4 GWp, covering both commissioned projects and those under execution.
 
SWREL also oversees a solar O&M portfolio of 9.1 GWp, including assets built by third parties. With a presence in 28 countries, the company operates across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Australia, and the Americas.
 
At the last count, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy’s market capitalisation stood at ₹5,393.42 crore, BSE data showed, The company falls under the BSE 500 index category.
 

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

