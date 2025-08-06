Gujarat Fluorochemicals rises 5% on posting Q1 results; check details here
Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price rose 5.2 per cent on Wednesday, logging an intra-day high at ₹3,680.7 per share on BSE, after posting Q1 resultsSI Reporter Mumbai
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q1 results
Gujarat Fluorochemicals reported a 70 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in first-quarter net profit to ₹184 crore, as compared to ₹108 crore a year ago.
Revenue for the quarter under review came in at ₹1,281 crore, as compared to ₹1,176 crore a year ago, up 9 per cent.
Consolidated Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q1FY26 stood at ₹344 crore, up 12 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), registering a margin a 27 per cent in Q1FY26.
The company’s fluoropolymer segment registered the highest ever revenue of ₹798 crore, up 12 per cent Q-o-Q and 16 per cent Y-o-Y.
Specialty chemicals remained stable during the quarter and are expected to improve steadily by the company.
Chemical segment revenue from operations for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹1,280 crore up 5 per cent Q-o-Q and 9 per cent Y-o-Y.
About Gujarat Fluorochemicals
Gujarat Fluorochemicals is a leading producer of fluoropolymers, fluorospecialities, refrigerants and chemicals for applications in varied industries. GFL derives its strength from expertise in Fluorine Chemistry, vertical integration from natural minerals to Fluoropolymers and strong R&D, enabling it to provide one of the best quality products meeting all regulatory compliances, to our clientele globally.
The year 1989 marked the commencement of the company’s commercial operations with India’s largest Refrigerant manufacturing unit at Ranjitnagar, Gujarat, India. The site was further expanded to produce Fluorospeciality products catering to the growing demands in global agriculture and the pharmaceutical industry. Foraying into new avenues in 2007, with one of the world’s most integrated facilities at Dahej, Gujarat, India, GFL now has a diverse portfolio of fluoropolymers comprising PTFE, PFA, FEP, FKM, PVDF, and fluoropolymer additives.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices