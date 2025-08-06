Home / Markets / News / Gujarat Fluorochemicals rises 5% on posting Q1 results; check details here

Gujarat Fluorochemicals rises 5% on posting Q1 results; check details here

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price rose 5.2 per cent on Wednesday, logging an intra-day high at ₹3,680.7 per share on BSE, after posting Q1 results

Gujarat Fluorochemicals shares rose 5.2 per cent on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, and logged an intra-day high at ₹3,680.7 per share on BSE. At 11:08 AM, Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price was up 4.2 per cent at ₹3,645.05 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was 0.3 per cent lower at 80,465.9. The stock gained after the company posted its Q1 results.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q1 results 

Gujarat Fluorochemicals reported a 70 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in first-quarter net profit to ₹184 crore, as compared to ₹108 crore a year ago. 
 
Revenue for the quarter under review came in at ₹1,281 crore, as compared to ₹1,176 crore a year ago, up 9 per cent.
 
Consolidated Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q1FY26 stood at ₹344 crore, up 12 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), registering a margin a 27 per cent in Q1FY26.
 
The company’s fluoropolymer segment registered the highest ever revenue of ₹798 crore, up 12 per cent Q-o-Q and 16 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Specialty chemicals remained stable during the quarter and are expected to improve steadily by the company.
 
Chemical segment revenue from operations for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹1,280 crore up 5 per cent Q-o-Q and 9 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
In Q1 FY26, the company commenced commercial production of R32, several quarters ahead of schedule, through strategic retrofitting with minimal capital investment.  ALSO READ | Berger Paints slips 3% on posting Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

About Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Gujarat Fluorochemicals is a leading producer of fluoropolymers, fluorospecialities, refrigerants and chemicals for applications in varied industries. GFL derives its strength from expertise in Fluorine Chemistry, vertical integration from natural minerals to Fluoropolymers and strong R&D, enabling it to provide one of the best quality products meeting all regulatory compliances, to our clientele globally.
 
The year 1989 marked the commencement of the company’s commercial operations with India’s largest Refrigerant manufacturing unit at Ranjitnagar, Gujarat, India. The site was further expanded to produce Fluorospeciality products catering to the growing demands in global agriculture and the pharmaceutical industry. Foraying into new avenues in 2007, with one of the world’s most integrated facilities at Dahej, Gujarat, India, GFL now has a diverse portfolio of fluoropolymers comprising PTFE, PFA, FEP, FKM, PVDF, and fluoropolymer additives.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

