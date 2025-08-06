Gujarat Fluorochemicals rises 5% on posting Q1 results; check details here

Gujarat Fluorochemicals reported a 70 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in first-quarter net profit to ₹184 crore, as compared to ₹108 crore a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter under review came in at ₹1,281 crore, as compared to ₹1,176 crore a year ago, up 9 per cent.

Consolidated Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q1FY26 stood at ₹344 crore, up 12 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), registering a margin a 27 per cent in Q1FY26.

The company’s fluoropolymer segment registered the highest ever revenue of ₹798 crore, up 12 per cent Q-o-Q and 16 per cent Y-o-Y.

Specialty chemicals remained stable during the quarter and are expected to improve steadily by the company.

Chemical segment revenue from operations for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹1,280 crore up 5 per cent Q-o-Q and 9 per cent Y-o-Y.