Home / Markets / News / Berger Paints slips 3% on posting Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Berger Paints slips 3% on posting Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Berger Paints share price slipped 2.8 per cent and logged an intra-day low at ₹556.2 per share on BSE post Q1 results.

paints, paint sector

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Berger Paints shares slipped 2.8 per cent on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, and logged an intra-day low at ₹556.2 per share on BSE. At 9:50 AM, Berger Paints' share price was down 2.6 per cent at ₹557.6 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was 0.11 per cent lower at 80,621.97.
 
The paint company posted its Q1 results during market hours on Tuesday. Post that, the stock closed 0.5 per cent higher at ₹572.5 per share.  READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE

Berger Paints Q1 results 

Berger Paints reported an 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in first-quarter net profit to ₹315.04 crore, as compared to ₹354.03 crore a year ago. 
 
 
Revenue for the quarter under review came in at ₹3,200.76 crore, as compared to ₹3,091.01 crore a year ago, up 3.55 per cent.
 
Besides, the decorative segment delivered mid single-digit volume growth; the volume-value gap narrowed, driven by improved mix and waning impact of prior price corrections. 

Gross margins remained stable across quarters inspite of increased competition. In Q1FY26, the gross margin stood at 40.1 per cent, 41.2 per cent in Q4FY25 and 39.3 per cent a year ago.   ALSO READ | 3 interest rate-sensitive stocks for your portfolio; check names, strategy

Berger Paints earnings call highlights:

The company aims to remain at 15–17 per cent Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin range. In standalone, it is operating Ebitda margins is expected above 17 per cent. 
 
Recovery shall come post monsoon, which will aid in the pickup of value as well as volume growth momentum. Management expects 7–9 per cent volume growth postmonsoons. 
 
Volume-value gap in the next three quarters is likely to remain at 1.5–2 per cent largely due to a mix of the products. If everything goes well, the company expects value growth to potentially reach the 9–10 per cent range in Q3/Q4FY26. 
 
From Q4FY26, Berger Paints expects an urban recovery to aid in overall revenue growth. 
 
In the earnings call, Berger highlighted that the initial dealer enthusiasm for new competitors has faded as expanded networks led to reduced margins.  ALSO READ | Gland Pharma shares jump 6% post Q1 show; should you buy, sell or hold? 
Nuvama Institutional Equities has maintained a ‘Buy’  and raised the target to ₹670 per share from ₹660 as the brokerage expects a gradual recovery in demand going ahead.  InCred Equities has maintained 'Hold' on Berger Paints and has increased its target to ₹620 from ₹600. While the paint industry has been reeling from intense competition, the brokerage expects Berger to continue to outperform the industry in the medium. term

Topics : Berger Paints Buzzing stocks stock market trading MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Q1 results

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

