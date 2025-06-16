HAL vs BEL: One defence stock that is a must-have in your portfolio

Bharat Electronics (BEL)Current Price: ₹398 Upside Potential: 16.1% Support: ₹378; ₹334 Resistance: ₹400; ₹424 BEL share price has appreciated by a whopping 11-fold or 999 per cent since the breakout on the monthly chart in December 2020. Since then, the stock has been trading with a bullish bias as per the long-term chart. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART In case of interim corrections, the stock has consistently found support around its 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA). Even during the market correction earlier this year, BEL dipped towards the 20-MMA, and then bounced back. The 20-MMA now stands at ₹272. The monthly chart shows that BEL currently is testing resistance around the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands at ₹400-mark. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a rally towards ₹462 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹424. The near-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹378, below which significant support for the stock exists around ₹334 levels. ALSO READ | How to trade HPCL, BPCL, ONGC as Crude Oil boils to 5-month high
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL)Current Price: ₹5,027 Upside Potential: 18.4% Support: ₹4,770; ₹4,300 Resistance: ₹5,700 HAL stock has zoomed 1,362 per cent or 14.6-fold since it first broke-out above the 20-MMA in June 2020. The stock till date has never dipped below its super trend line support on the monthly scale. In the recent 45 per cent sharp correction, HAL stock briefly dipped below its 20-MMA in February. The stock from its July 2024 high of ₹5,629 hit a low of ₹3,080 in February 2025. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Presently, the stock seems favourably placed, with the monthly Bollinger Bands indicating a likely target of ₹5,700 levels, which will be a new high for HAL stock. On the upside, a spurt towards ₹5,950 levels also seems likely. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹4,770; below which strong support can be anticipated around ₹4,300 levels.
