How to trade HDFC Bank stock ahead of bonus issue meet? Key levels to track

HDFC BankCurrent Price: ₹2,007 Likely Target: ₹2,090 Upside Potential: 4.1% Support: ₹1,987; ₹1,945 Resistance: ₹2,030 HDFC Bank stock looks favourably placed on the technical charts across time-frames. The price-to-moving averages action is also clearly positive, with the short-term moving averages quoting firmly above the longer-term averages. Further, the stock is seen trading with a favourable bias on the monthly scale for the sixth straight month. The only factor to worry, seems the weekly chart, wherein the stock is seen trading in slightly overbought territory; with key momentum oscillators showing some signs of tiredness. The weekly Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) line is seen converging with the signal line, and the Slow Stochastic seems to be moving sideways in the overbought zone. The Average Directional Index (ADX), however, remains in favour of the bulls. The ADX helps in determining the strength of the existing trend, which in this case is positive for now. The daily chart shows that the near-term bias for HDFC Bank stock is likely to be positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,945 levels, with near support seen at ₹1,987. On the upside, the stock can potentially spurt to ₹2,090 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹2,030 levels.
