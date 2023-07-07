Home / Markets / News / Hawkish signals by US Fed end domestic market's eight-day winning streak

Hawkish signals by US Fed end domestic market's eight-day winning streak

Nifty falls nearly a per cent after adding 4.5% in the last eight trading sessions

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 8:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hawkish signals by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) ended the Nifty50’s eight-day gaining streak on Friday. The 50-share index fell 0.9 per cent, or 166 points, to finish the week at 19,332 points. In the previous eight trading sessions, the index had added 831 points, or 4.5 per cent.

The Sensex, meanwhile, fell 505 points, or 0.8 per cent, to close at 65,280 points. The 30-share index had fallen by 33 points or 0.05 per cent on Wednesday. Despite the latest setback, the Sensex and the Nifty50 ended the week with a gain of 0.9 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.

The minutes of the Fed’s most recent monetary policy meeting revealed that the US central bank had strong intent to increase interest rates further if warranted. Better-than-expected US private payroll data stoked fresh fears of a prolonged high-interest regime. Most Asia markets fell on Friday after the strong US jobs data triggered a sell-off on Wall Street overnight.

“The data points emerging from the US giving stronger indications of a likely rate action from the Fed in its next meeting led to a slump in the overseas markets on Thursday. There is a narrative that is emerging that inflation might be more persistent than it is thought to be at this juncture, going by the conditions that prevail in the US as also Europe, and the consequent rate action will be north-bound. This will have its impact causing some turbulence in the immediate term," said Joseph Thomas, head of research, Emkay Wealth Management.

In Friday's trade, 12 of the 15 major Nifty sectoral indices ended with losses, with the high-weighting IT and banks losing around a per cent each. Two Tata stocks ended among the biggest gainers -- Tata Motors and Titan. Adani Ports, Power Grid Corporation and Apollo Hospitals recorded the highest decline.

On the day, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 790 crore lower than their daily purchases in the past few sessions. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth nearly Rs 3,000 crore.

Overall, market breadth was weak with 1,413 stocks advancing and 2,050 declining. The extent of fall in the broader market -- mid-cap and small-cap indices -- was lower than the large-caps.

From their lows in March, the Sensex and the Nifty are up 14 per cent, propelled by sharp inflows from FPIs. In June, they pumped in Rs 52,366 crore ($6.4 billion) — the most since August 22. So far in July, they have invested more than Rs 20,000 crore ($2.3 billion). After pulling out Rs 17,000 crore in the first two months, FPIs have pumped in Rs 1.3 trillion into domestic equities since March.

The Nifty on Friday made an intraday high of 19,524. Technical analysts say the Nifty could run into resistance around 19,500 levels.

“Going forward 19,500 has become strong resistance for Nifty and unless that is taken out, traders should remain cautious. Support for the Nifty is seen at 18,900-19,000 band. Bank Nifty ended the week with a bearish “shooting star” candlestick pattern on the weekly chart, which is a short-term bearish trend reversal pattern,” said Devarsh Vakil, deputy head of retail research, HDFC Securities.

Also Read

Sensex sheds 311 pts on Fed rate hike scare; banks, IT shares wither

Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

Sensex zooms 340 pts, ends near 65,800; Nifty tests 19500; auto stocks lead

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

India may be the top FPI destination once US Fed pauses rate hike: Analysts

Sebi puts in place regulatory framework for mutual fund's sponsors

HDFC Bank to replace HDFC Ltd on MSCI Global indexes from July 13

Market regulator Sebi enhances accountability of mutual fund Trustees

Tata Motors hits a new high after over 8 years; stock up 57% so far in CY23

Olectra Greentech zooms 15%, hits all-time high on Rs 10,000-cr order win

Topics :Stock MarketUS Federal ReserveNifty

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story