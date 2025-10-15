Home / Markets / News / Thyrocare hits record high after Q2 show; bonus shares, dividend announced

Thyrocare hits record high after Q2 show; bonus shares, dividend announced

Thyrocare Technologies share price surged following a strong September quarter (Q2FY26) financial performance.

Demand for diagnostic testing is rising rapidly from smaller towns pushing the organised diagnostic services players to focus on penetrating deeper into these markets.
Thyrocare Technologies is India’s first and leading fully automated diagnostic laboratory chain with a strong PAN-India presence.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:02 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Thyrocare Technologies share price was in demand on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 16.24 per cent to hit an all-time high (record high) of ₹1,470 per share.
 
At 9:25 AM, Thyrocare Technologies shares were trading 9.16 per cent higher at ₹1,380.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.38 per cent higher at 82,342.67 levels.

Why did Thyrocare Technologies share price hit record high today?

 
Thyrocare Technologies share price surged following a strong September quarter (Q2FY26) financial performance.
 
The company’s consolidated revenue stood at ₹216.53 crore, up 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven by sustained momentum in the Pathology segment, which grew 24 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
Normalised Ebitda rose 49 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹75.36 crore, reflecting improved operating leverage, cost efficiencies, and an optimised business mix. 
 
Profit After Tax jumped 82 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹47.90 crore, highlighting the company’s focus on profitable growth. 
 
Gross margin remained healthy at 72 per cent, while Ebitda margin stood at 33 per cent. Thyrocare continues to maintain a strong balance sheet, remaining debt-free on a consolidated basis, with net cash and short-term investments exceeding ₹190 crore.
“We are pleased to report a robust set of results for the quarter and the announcement of our bonus issue on the occasion of 25 years of Thyrocare coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Diwali. These numbers underscore our continued focus on operational excellence, network expansion, and value-driven diagnostics. As we deepen our presence in underserved regions and scale our franchise and partner channels, we remain committed to delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare services across India,” said Rahul Guha, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Thyrocare Technologies.
 
India’s largest diagnostic test volume processor further strengthened its leadership position during the quarter, processing an all-time high of 53.3 million tests, up 21 per cent Y-o-Y. The Pathology business maintained strong traction, with franchise revenue rising 20 per cent and partnership revenue up 35 per cent Y-o-Y. During H1FY26, four new laboratories were added in Vijayawada, Bhagalpur, Roorkee, and Kashmir, enhancing regional penetration and service accessibility.  ALSO READ | ICICI Lombard Q2: Mixed growth, motor weak; health & fire support Buy call

Thyrocare Technologies bonus issue

 
The Board of Directors has approved a bonus share issuance in the ratio of 2:1, i.e., two bonus equity shares of ₹10 each for every one fully paid-up equity share held on the record date, subject to statutory, regulatory approvals, and shareholder approval via postal ballot. The company will notify the record date for bonus eligibility in due course. This bonus issue underscores Thyrocare’s consistent performance, reflects confidence in future growth, and reaffirms its commitment to reward shareholders. It will also improve stock liquidity and expand retail participation, the company said.
 

Thyrocare Technologies dividend

 
The Board has declared an interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share (₹10 face value each, pre-bonus). The record date for the interim dividend payout is October 24, 2025.  ALSO READ | TechM shares drop 2% as Q2 profit slips YoY; should you sell or hold?

About Thyrocare Technologies

 
Thyrocare Technologies is India’s first and leading fully automated diagnostic laboratory chain with a strong PAN-India presence. The company is focused on delivering high-quality, affordable diagnostic services to laboratories and hospitals nationwide. Numerous laboratories and hospital networks across India utilise Thyrocare’s comprehensive test menu.
 
Thyrocare operates an extensive network of laboratories across the country and maintains a quarterly active franchise count exceeding 10,000. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TechM shares drop 2% as Q2 profit slips YoY; should you sell or hold?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 300 pts, Nifty atop 25,250; Persistent Systems leaps 6%

ICICI Lombard Q2: Mixed growth, motor weak; health & fire support Buy call

Stocks to watch today, Oct 15: Axis Bank, TechM, L&T Finance, Mishra Dhatu

Rupee breaks out of tight range, opens 54 paise stronger at 88.26/$

Topics :Buzzing stocksThyrocare TechnologiesThyrocareshare marketMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesQ2 resultsBSE NSEIndian stock market

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story