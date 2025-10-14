Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 07:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tech Mahindra Q2 results: Net profit slips 4.44% to ₹1,194.5 crore

Tech Mahindra Q2 results: Net profit slips 4.44% to ₹1,194.5 crore

Its revenue grew to ₹13,995 crore from ₹13,313 crore a year ago and ₹13,351 crore in the quarter-ago period, as per an exchange filing

Tech Mahindra

The Tech Mahindra scrip rose 1.19 per cent to close at Rs 1,468.15 on BSE against a 0.36 per cent correction on the benchmark. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT services company Tech Mahindra on Tuesday reported a 4.44 per cent decline in its September quarter net profit to Rs 1,194.5 crore.

The post-tax profit is lower than the Rs 1,250 crore it had posted in the year-ago period and marginally higher than the Rs 1,141 crore it reported in the preceding June quarter.

Its revenue grew to Rs 13,995 crore from Rs 13,313 crore a year ago and Rs 13,351 crore in the quarter-ago period, as per an exchange filing.

The pre-tax profit margin expanded by 2.54 per cent year-on-year to 12.1 per cent during the reporting quarter.

 

The total employee headcount declined by 1,559 year-on-year to 1.52 lakh staff as of September 30, 2025.

The Tech Mahindra scrip rose 1.19 per cent to close at Rs 1,468.15 on BSE against a 0.36 per cent correction on the benchmark.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Infosys

Infosys wins £1.2 billion NHS deal to modernise UK workforce system

Infosys

Infosys bags ₹14,000 cr NHS contract to deliver workforce management system

Tata Consultancy Services, TCS

TCS to retrain 100,000 staff yearly as AI transforms tech, job roles

Cochin Shipyard Limited

Cochin Shipyard wins ₹2,000 cr order for 6 LNG-powered container vessels

adani

Adani Group's ROA hits 16.5%, among highest globally in infrastructure

Topics : Company News Tech Mahindra Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDelhi PollutionGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon