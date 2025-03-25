HCLTech share price rises 2% on announcing partnership with Western Union

HCL Technologies shares advanced 2 percent in trade on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹1,636.85 per share on BSE. The northward movement in the stock came after the company partnered with Western Union to drive innovation and transformation in the financial services industry.

Around 9:39 AM, HCLTech share price was up 1.97 per cent at ₹1,635.75 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.55 per cent at 78,415.10. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,44,349.09 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,011 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹1,235 per share.

Through the partnership, Western Union will leverage HCLTech’s AI-powered solutions, FENIXAI and AI Force, to accelerate its transition to a platform-centric operating model, enabling greater agility and scalability.

Further, with the help of HCLTech Western Union will enhance its platform and channel capabilities. HCLTech will support data driven decision making and increased resilience through enterprise-wide infrastructure transformation.

Additionally, Western Union, in collaboration with HCLTech, will establish an advanced technology center in Hyderabad, India.

"This strategic partnership emphasizes our focus on empowering fintech companies through digital engineering led transformation and creating exceptional value for their stakeholders. We remain deeply committed to Western Union’s growth journey through innovative solutions that deliver real business outcomes," said C Vijayakumar, CEO and managing director of HCLTech.

The Western Union Company's cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments, and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies— to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations.

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 220,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud, and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. The company works with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services.

In the past one year, HCLTech shares have gained 2.6 per cent against Sensex's rise of 7.6 per cent.