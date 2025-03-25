Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, March 25, 2025: Indian benchmark indices look poised to extend their gains to their seventh straight day as a potential US tariff relief powered risk-on sentiment among global investors. Further, GIFT Nifty also indicated a slightly higher start for domestic stocks. ALSO READ | STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 23.5 or 0.10 per cent at 23,771 as of 08:00 AM. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region extended gains on Tuesday after US stocks rallied on the expectations that the imposition of tariffs will be narrower that feared earlier. US President also suggested that some countries will get a break, according to Bloomberg. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.79 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was higher 0.22 per cent.

Wall Street saw one of the best session of the year as traders braced for a targeted rather than an all-out tariff measure. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 advanced by 1.76 per cent and 2.27 per cent, respectively, as of Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 1.42 per cent.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher start for India markets; Asia Pacific mixed Meanwhile, on Monday, the Nifty 50 rose by 1.32 per cent or 307.95 points to 23,658.35 while the 30-stock Sensex gained 1.4 per cent or 1,098.8 points to the 77,984.3 level. This follows the stocks seeing the biggest weekly rally since February 2021.

Meanwhile, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on during today’s session.

Brigade Enterprises share price: The real estate firm The real estate firm acquired 4.4 acres of land in Whitefield Bengaluru to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of ₹950 crore. It will develop a premium residential project with a total development potential of 0.6 million (6 lakh) square feet and a gross development value of approximately ₹950 crore.

Swiggy share price: The company's quick commerce platform, Easy Trip Planners share price: The company received in-principle Board approval to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Big Charter Pvt Ltd. to expand in the charter and non-scheduled aviation market. This will enable the company to offer more personalized, premium, and flexible air travel options to a wider customer base. ALSO READ: Donald Trump announces Hyundai's $5.8 billion US Steel investment The company received in-principle Board approval to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Big Charter Pvt Ltd. to expand in the charter and non-scheduled aviation market. This will enable the company to offer more personalized, premium, and flexible air travel options to a wider customer base. The company's quick commerce platform, Swiggy Instamart, is branching out into premium categories like electronics — a segment traditionally dominated by Amazon and Flipkart. Customers across 10 major cities can now get their hands on the latest iPhone 16e, along with popular Android smartphones like Samsung M35, OnePlus Nord CE, and Redmi 14C, all delivered to their doorstep in just 10 minutes.

Wipro share price: The IT company The IT company unveiled AI-driven autonomous agents for Agentforce with an aim to revolutionize experiences for patients, providers, payers, and healthcare companies while easing the heavy administrative burden across the industry.

HCL Technologies share price: The IT major announced a The IT major announced a strategic partnership with Western Union to drive innovation and transformation in the financial services industry.

Central Bank of India share price: The public lender opened its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) on Monday to raise funds. The bank approved a floor price of ₹42.62 per share for the QIP.

Punjab & Sind Bank share price: The bank opened its QIP on Monday at a floor price of ₹40.38 per share.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price: The company emerged as the lowest bidder from Central Railway for the up-gradation of the existing 1x25 kilovolt (Kv) electric traction system to 2x25 Kv at the feeding system in Itarsi-Amla section in the Nagpur division. The project is worth ₹115.79 crore.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price: The firm signed a contract for the construction and delivery of the remaining two ships from the series of the additional four 7500 DWT Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPV) on March 24, 2025, in Hamburg, Germany.

Restaurant Brands Asia share price: The company launched its qualified institutional placement on Monday, with the floor price set at ₹62.32 per share.

Hyundai Motor India share price: Apart from the management rejig, the automaker made an investment of ₹694 crore for a new tooling centre that will be dedicated to the manufacturing of stamping tools and panel production for vehicles.