HDFC Bank gains 3%, extends rebound for second day; analyst says buy on dip

“We wish to inform you that Mr. Chakraborty did not mention any happenings or practices that were not in congruence with his personal values and ethics,” the bank said.

In a letter filed with the stock exchanges, HDFC Bank stated that Chakraborty's sudden exit, which had raised market concerns about governance, did not point to any events or practices at the bank that conflicted with his personal values.

In an exchange filing, the bank said, “To reinforce the robust governance standards of the bank, the board of directors of the bank at its meeting, held on March 23, took a proactive step and approved the appointment of external law firms (domestic and international), to conduct a review regarding Mr. Chakraborty’s resignation letter”.

The said law firms have been advised to provide their report on the same within a reasonable period of time.

Here's what the analyst suggests:

Gaurav Sharma, head of research at Globe Capital Market, said that a committee has been formed and is yet to submit its report.

“I have high regard for HDFC Bank and its corporate governance. Keki Mistry recently shared his views, which is a positive sign. From an investment perspective, for a one-year horizon and beyond, these levels are attractive for adding to a portfolio,” Sharma added.

He further noted that investors who already hold the stock and have available cash could consider averaging at current levels. The stock has sharply corrected from over ₹1,000 to around ₹700, a drop of nearly 30 per cent. It is rare to see a bank of this size experience such a steep correction in one go.