Nifty RSI shows positive divergence; what it means? Analysts see 4% upside

What is RSI divergence, and what does it mean?

Nifty outlook: Analyst view

RSI divergence occurs when the price action and the momentum oscillator move in oppositive directions or to simply put behave differently. This generally indicates a potential trend reversal or weakened momentum of the prevailing trend.In the case of a bullish RSI divergence, the chart shows the formation of higher highs and higher lows on the RSI while the main price action defers. Historical charts show this often acts as a lead indicator for a likely trend reversal or exhaustion of the existing trend.Apart from that, analysts also highlight that the RSI has rebounded from oversold territory, which is also a potential indicator of a likely rebound. Earlier this month, the RSI had dipped below 30 - which is considered oversold - and now stands at 38.90 levels, shows the daily chart.Tech analysts offer a mixed outlook on the Nifty, with a potential 4 per cent upside target in a bullish scenario.Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Investments believes the Nifty could extend the up move toward 23,800 levels. This implies a near 4 per cent upside compared to the last close."The presence of continuation patterns encourages us to extend the upside objective to 23,350 - 23,800," said the analyst in Geojit's daily market report.In case of dips, the analyst expects support for the Nifty around 22,880 levels, where buying interest could emerge; they caution that slippage below this level could signal a loss in momentum. The note highlights that the bullish outlook should hold as long as the Nifty remains above 22,640.The above daily chart shows that the Nifty 20-day moving average (20-DMA) stands at 23,963, and seems to be slipping lower. The long-term 200-DMA stands at 25,255.Brokerage firm Angel One cautions against getting overly bullish in the current market conditions."The recent technical pullback appears to be largely sentiment-driven, supported by optimism around potential de-escalation on the geopolitical front, thereby resembling a relief rally rather than a structural reversal," writes Angel One.That said the brokerage believes that upside in the Nifty could be capped within the bearish gap zone around 23,380 - 23,620. In case of a down move it expects support for the index in the 22,600 - 22,500 zone.