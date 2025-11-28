Stocks to Watch today, Nov 28: Wipro, TCS, Adani Ent, RVNL, Leela Palace

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Stocks to Watch Today, November 28, 2025: Indian equities are set for a positive start on Friday, with gains likely extending into a second straight session. At 7:17 am, GIFT Nifty futures were up 21 points at 26,412.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Asia-Pacific markets were mixed. Mainland China’s CSI 300 was down 0.35 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.02 per cent and South Korea’s KOSPI lost 0.88 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei was marginally lower by 0.07 per cent, even as Tokyo’s headline inflation eased to 2.7 per cent in October from 2.8 per cent a month earlier, while core inflation stood at 2.8 per cent. US markets remained shut on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Below are key stocks to watch today, November 28, 2025: Results on November 29, 2025: Lenskart Solutions, Parsvnath Developers and Onix Solar Energy are scheduled to announce their quarterly results on November 29. Wipro share price: The IT services major has entered into a multi-year partnership with Odido Netherlands B.V. to revamp its IT landscape and enhance customer experience across both enterprise and consumer segments. TCS share price: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a five-year agreement with SAP to modernise the German software firm’s enterprise-wide cloud and generative AI operations, in one of the more high-profile internal tech overhauls by a large software vendor.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) share price: M&M has unveiled the XEV 9S , a seven-seater electric SUV, with a starting price of around ₹0.2 crore (about $22,410). Adani Enterprises share price: Subsidiary Adani Airport Holdings has assumed operational control of AGHPort Aviation Services. Separately, the Adani Group will acquire a 72.8 per cent stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC) for ₹820 crore. FSTC runs 11 full-flight simulators and 17 training aircraft, offering courses ranging from commercial pilot licence training to type ratings and recurrent and specialised training, according to PTI. Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts share price: Brookfield-backed Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts said its arm Aries Holdings, through subsidiary Boron Holdings, has acquired a 25 per cent stake in Sofitel The Palm FZE, a luxury beachfront property on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals share price: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department carried out a search and seizure operation at the company’s offices. The exercise began on November 24, 2025, and concluded on November 26, 2025. Zydus Lifesciences share price: The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Empagliflozin and Linagliptin tablets (10 mg/5 mg and 25 mg/5 mg), used as an add-on to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes when both drugs are appropriate. Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) share price: RVNL has secured a Letter of Acceptance from East Coast Railway for a ₹9.64-crore project involving the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of an IP-based video surveillance system for rolling stock.

Ashoka Buildcon share price: The company has received a show-cause notice related to the six-lane elevated corridor project from Aroor to Thuravoor Thekku on NH-66, following the collapse of two precast PSC girders, one of which struck a commercial vehicle, leading to the driver’s death. Ashoka Buildcon has been temporarily barred from participating in ongoing or future NHAI tenders for one month or until the Expert Committee concludes its probe, whichever is later. Tata Technologies share price: The company has completed the acquisition of ES-Tec GmbH and its subsidiaries through its Singapore-based arm, Tata Technologies Pte. Ltd. Refex Industries share price: Refex has secured an order worth ₹100 crore from a large business conglomerate.