Here's what drove Eternal share price higher by 2% on bourses on Dec 11

Eternal Share Price Today: Shares of the parent company of food delivery platform Zomato, Eternal, were ruling higher on the bourses in an otherwise volatile market on Thursday, December 11, after the company announced updates on the credit rating. Following the news, the company's stock marched northward to scale an intraday high of ₹290.80 per share, up 2.62 per cent from its previous close of ₹283.35 per share on the NSE.

The company's shares, however, are still nearly 21 per cent down from their 52-week high of ₹368.4 per share scaled earlier this year on October 16.

stock was quoting at ₹288.90, higher by 1.96 per cent from the previous close of ₹283.35 on the BSE. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading at 84,557, up 166 points or 0.20 per cent. That said, the counter continues to see strong demand from investors. At 10:41 AM, Eternal stock was quoting at ₹288.90, higher by 1.96 per cent from the previous close of ₹283.35 on the BSE. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading at 84,557, up 166 points or 0.20 per cent.

So far during the day, a combined total of 11.20 million equity shares of Eternal, valued at ₹346 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE. For the year till date, Eternal shares have posted a gain of 12.25 percent; in contrast, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 7.72 percent during the same period, showed the BSE data. As of December 11, the company's market capitalisation stood at ₹2,78,267.86 crore on the BSE. Eternal announces update on credit rating ALSO READ | Motilal Oswal initiates IKS, Sagility with 'Buy'; Indegene 'Neutral' Eternal, in a regulatory filing, has informed the exchanges that NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics Limited (“NSE Sustainability”), vide its email dated December 9, 2025, has assigned an ESG Rating of “77” (Rating category - Leader) to the Company for the financial year 2025.