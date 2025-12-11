Here's what drove Eternal share price higher by 2% on bourses on Dec 11
NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics Limited has assigned an ESG Rating of "77" (Rating category - Leader) to the Company for the financial year 2025SI Reporter New Delhi
Eternal Share Price Today: Shares of the parent company of food delivery platform Zomato, Eternal, were ruling higher on the bourses in an otherwise volatile market on Thursday, December 11, after the company announced updates on the credit rating. Following the news, the company's stock marched northward to scale an intraday high of ₹290.80 per share, up 2.62 per cent from its previous close of ₹283.35 per share on the NSE.
The company's shares, however, are still nearly 21 per cent down from their 52-week high of ₹368.4 per share scaled earlier this year on October 16.
That said, the counter continues to see strong demand from investors. At 10:41 AM, Eternal
stock was quoting at ₹288.90, higher by 1.96 per cent from the previous close of ₹283.35 on the BSE. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading at 84,557, up 166 points or 0.20 per cent. FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
So far during the day, a combined total of 11.20 million equity shares of Eternal, valued at ₹346 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
For the year till date, Eternal shares
have posted a gain of 12.25 percent; in contrast, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 7.72 percent during the same period, showed the BSE data.
As of December 11, the company's market capitalisation stood at ₹2,78,267.86 crore on the BSE.
Eternal announces update on credit rating
Eternal, in a regulatory filing, has informed the exchanges that NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics Limited (“NSE Sustainability”), vide its email dated December 9, 2025, has assigned an ESG Rating of “77” (Rating category - Leader) to the Company for the financial year 2025. ALSO READ | Motilal Oswal initiates IKS, Sagility with 'Buy'; Indegene 'Neutral'
Earlier, on December 9, the company announced that Zomato Media (Private) Limited (ZMPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary located in Sri Lanka, will be struck off from the register of companies and dissolved three months from the date of the gazette notification, i.e., November 21, 2025. Further, the company also announced that Zomato Internet Hizmetleri Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (ZIHTAS), a step-down subsidiary located in Turkey, has been liquidated with effect from December 9, 2025.
Notably, ZMPL and ZIHTAS are not material subsidiaries of the Company, and the dissolution of ZMPL and ZIHTAS will not affect the turnover/revenue of the Company.
