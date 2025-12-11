Home / Markets / News / Swiggy share price rises 3% amid large trade; check all details here

Swiggy share price rises 3% amid large trade; check all details here

At 10:34 AM, on BSE, 0.19 million shares were traded, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 7.97 million shares changed hands

Swiggy share
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 11:08 AM IST
Swiggy shares rose 2.5 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹406.45 per share amid large trade. At 10:47 AM, on BSE, 0.26 million shares were traded, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 8.3 million shares changed hands.
 
At around the same time, Swiggy’s share price was trading 1.95 per cent higher at ₹404.25 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.16 per cent at 84,524.9.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,00,805.68 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹617, and its 52-week low was at ₹297.  
 
According to data compiled by Bloomberg, 1.5 million shares were traded in Swiggy in a block. The buyers and sellers of the transactions were not known. As of the September quarter, public shareholding in Swiggy stood at 93.12 per cent.   
 
The deal was done two days after the company launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) worth ₹ 10,000 crore ($1.1 billion). The board approved the floor price at ₹ 390.51 per equity share.   ALSO READ | Prestige Estates rises 2% as unit acquires stake in Bharatnagar Buildcon 
According to people familiar with the transaction, the share sale has drawn strong interest from both foreign and domestic institutional investors, with the book already fully covered.
 
Swiggy plans to deploy the proceeds toward expanding its quick-commerce fulfilment network — particularly dark stores and warehouses — enhancing its technology and cloud infrastructure, stepping up brand-building efforts, and funding potential inorganic opportunities, subject to regulatory approvals.
 
Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India and Citigroup are acting as the book-running lead managers. The company has filed its preliminary placement document with the BSE and NSE.
 
Swiggy had raised ₹11,327 crore in its November 2024 initial public offer (IPO), comprising ₹4,500 crore in fresh issuance and ₹6,828 crore through an offer for sale. The IPO was priced at ₹390 per share. The stock, however, has declined more than 25 per cent so far in calendar year 2025. 
 
In FY25, its consolidated cash balance stood at ₹6,695 crore, compared to ₹5,370 crore in FY24.  
 

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

