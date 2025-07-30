Home / Markets / News / Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged even as Trump demands cuts

Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged even as Trump demands cuts

The Fed's decision Wednesday leaves its key short-term rate at about 4.3 per cent, where it has stood after the central bank reduced it three times last year

Federal Reserve
Chair Jerome Powell has said the Fed would likely have cut rates already if not for Trump's sweeping tariffs. | File Photo
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 11:54 PM IST
The Federal Reserve left its key short-term interest rate unchanged for the fifth time this year, brushing off repeated calls from President Donald Trump for a cut.

The Fed's decision Wednesday leaves its key short-term rate at about 4.3 per cent, where it has stood after the central bank reduced it three times last year.

Chair Jerome Powell has said the Fed would likely have cut rates already if not for Trump's sweeping tariffs. Powell and other Fed officials say they want to see how Trump's duties on imports will impact inflation and the broader economy.

So far the duties have lifted costs of some goods, such as appliances, furniture, and toys, and overall inflation has risen a bit, though less than many economists had expected.

There were some signs of splits in the Fed's ranks: Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman voted to reduce borrowing costs, while 9 officials, including Powell, favoured standing pat. It is the first time in more than three decades that two of the seven Washington-based governors have dissented. One official, Governor Adriana Kugler, was absent and didn't vote.

The choice to hold off on a rate cut will almost certainly result in further conflict between the Fed and White House, as Trump has repeatedly demanded that the central bank reduce borrowing costs as part of his effort to assert control over one of the few remaining independent federal agencies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpUS Federal ReserveJerome PowellWhite House

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

