Here's why Jana Small Finance Bank share is buzzing in trade on June 10

Jana SFB shares advanced after the lender submitted an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), seeking its approval to convert from a Small Finance Bank to a Universal Bank.

Representative Picture
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:30 AM IST
Jana Small Finance Bank share price: Jana Small Finance Bank (Jana SFB) share price was buzzing in trade on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, with the stock rising up to 6.38 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹552.90 per share. 
 
At 10:06 AM, Jana SFB share price was trading 2.42 per cent higher at ₹532.30 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.03 per cent higher at 82,469.38 levels.
 

What sparked a rally in Jana SFB share price today?

In an exchange filing, Jana SFB said, “We wish to inform you that the Bank has submitted its application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today i.e. June 9, 2025 seeking approval for voluntary transition from a Small Finance Bank to a Universal Bank.” 

Jana SFB Q4 results

Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) zoomed 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y ) to ₹779 crore in FY25, from ₹587 crore in FY24. 
 
The Asset AUM stood at ₹29,545 crore, up 19 per cent Y-o-Y with 70 per cent share of secured assets. Its secured assets grew 40 per cent and unsecured de-growth was 11 per cent for FY25.
 
Its total deposits came in at ₹29,120 crore, up 29 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
On Q4 show, Ajay Kanwal, MD and CEO of Jana Small Finance Bank had said, “With this year’s result, we have met the required conditions of GNPA<3 per cent and NNPA<1 per cent for 2 consecutive years. Thus, we will be applying for a Universal Banking Licence in this quarter. The Bank’s performance during FY25 has been tremendous given the challenges in the MFI industry and tight liquidity faced during the year. However, being true to our strategy, we grew our Secured book by 40 per cent Y-o-Y, which is now at 70 per cent of AUM. Our deposits have grown at a solid 29 per cent, significantly over pacing the industry. Given that MFI stress peak has past last year, we are looking forward to a solid year ahead.”

About Jana SFB

Jana Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank and the fourth-largest Small Finance Bank in India, brings over 16 years of lending experience and serves more than 12 million customers. 
 
Established as a bank in March 2018, it has evolved from its roots as an NBFC-MFI into a digitally driven institution with a nationwide footprint across 23 states and 2 union territories through 802 branches. 
 
Today, around 70 per cent of its lending portfolio is secured, primarily backed by mortgages. 
 
Jana has built a rapidly expanding retail deposit base, underpinned by strong brand recognition and a focus on customer service. Its leadership team brings an average of 27 years of industry experience, supported by a well-rounded and respected Board.

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaBuzzing stocksJana Small Finance BankBSE Sensexshare marketShare priceMarket trendsbanking sharesbank stocks

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

