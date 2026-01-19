Welspun Corp rises 5% as board approves acquisition in foreign arm

Welspun Corp share price today

Welspun Corp share price rose over 5 per cent on Monday after the board approved the acquisition of stake in its Mauritius-based subsidiary to streamline and restructure its overseas business.

Welspun Corp share price rose as much as 5.44 per cent to ₹776.95, the highest level since January 8.

So far on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Welspun Corp has seen a trade of 1.5 million shares. The scrip was trading 4.99 per cent higher at ₹773.90 as of 11:41 AM, as against a 0.54 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

Welspun Corp share price rose on Monday as the company acquired stake in its Mauritius-based subsidiary to restructure its overseas business. The Board of Directors of Welspun Corp approved the acquisition of a 2.57 per cent equity stake in Welspun Mauritius Holdings Limited from its other subsidiary, Welspun Pipes Inc, USA, for an aggregate consideration of not exceeding $5.962 million. The acquisition is subject to regulatory compliance, the parent company said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

Welspun Corp intends to complete the acquisition in the current financial year (FY26). Upon completion, Welspun Mauritius Holdings will become a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the company. "The objective of the proposed acquisition is to streamline the company's overseas holding structure. Since the transaction is with a wholly-owned subsidiary only, there is no impact on the consolidated financials," the company said. The acquisition will also streamline and optimise the Welspun Corp's overseas holding structure and align the ownership of Welspun Mauritius Holdings directly with the company. Welspun Corp incorporated the Welspun Mauritius Holdings on June 9, 2008. The subsidiary reported a total income of ₹535.13 crore in the calendar year 2025, compared to ₹159.55 crore in CY2024.

Analyst view: Welspun Corp bounced back sharply from its two-year exponential-moving average (EMA), following approval to acquire 2.57 per cent shares of Welspun Mauritius Holdings Limited from Welspun Pipes Inc, USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, said Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Markets. Going ahead, it might continue the bounce-back rally up to ₹800 levels. ₹800-830 zone will act as a strong hurdle on the higher side. Cross and sustenance above the mentioned resistance zone hold the key to further movement beyond the resistance zone, he added. ==============