Private bank share hits record high, soars 40% so far in CY25. Do you own?

The retail asset business is expected to grow significantly, driven by a structured customer acquisition strategy tailored to suit different branch formats and customer segments, CSB Bank said.

CSB BANK

CSB Bank, formerly known as The Catholic Syrian Bank Limited, offers a comprehensive suite of banking services across SME, retail, and wholesale segments.

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

CSB Bank share price today: Shares of private lender CSB Bank hit a record high of ₹438.05, gaining 3.4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in otherwise a weak market. The stock price of the bank has surpassed its previous high of ₹433.55 touched on July 18, 2025. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.5 per cent at 80,638 at 10:38 AM.
 
Thus far in the calendar year 2025, CSB Bank has outperformed the market by soaring 40 per cent, as against 2.7 per cent rise in the benchmark index. In the past five months, the stock has bounced back 65 per cent from its 52-week low price of ₹266.05 touched on March 5, 2025.
 
 

What’s driving the CSB Bank stock price?

 
CSB Bank had posted a healthy business update in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26). As of June 30, 2025, the company reported provisional total deposits of ₹35,990 crore, marking a 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth from ₹29,920 crore recorded in Q1FY25. Within these deposits, current account savings account (CASA) stood at ₹8,465 crore, up 14 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹7,449 crore, while term deposits increased 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹27,525 crore from ₹22,471 crore.  
 
Advances against gold and gold jewellery (excluding receivables secured against gold) rose sharply by 36 per cent annually to ₹14,928 crore compared to ₹10,947 crore in the same period last year. The bank also witnessed a 32 per cent Y-o-Y rise in gross advances, which came in at ₹33,142 crore as of June 30, 2025, up from ₹25,099 crore a year earlier.

Meanwhile, CSB Bank has informed stock exchanges that the meeting of the board of directors of the bank is scheduled on August 13, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY25).
 

CSB Bank outlook, business strategy

 
Marking a key milestone in its strategic journey, the Bank is set to transition by completing the ‘Build’ phase in FY 2025-26 to the ‘Scale’ phase in FY 2026-27, as outlined in its SBS 2030 strategy. The current year is shaped by a comprehensive technology overhaul, featuring the rollout of a next-generation core banking platform and a fully integrated digital stack. This will substantially enhance product agility, customer experience, and operational efficiency across retail, MSME, and wholesale segments, CSB Bank said in its FY25 annual report. 
ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE 
 
Following stabilisation, the retail asset business is expected to grow significantly, driven by a structured customer acquisition strategy tailored to suit different branch formats and customer segments. The segment is expected to benefit from a broader spectrum of products, including loan against property (LAP), commercial vehicle and consumption loans, and creating enough cross-selling opportunities across the customer lifecycle.
 
In parallel, wholesale banking is expected to deliver robust growth through a restructured vertical-led model, covering large corporate, mid-market, and NBFCs/PSUs. The focus is on deepening share of wallet, enhancing trade and CMS offerings, and progressively reducing earlier NBFC concentration. MSME lending will continue to demonstrate consistent growth, while gold loans are projected to grow steadily with a prudent approach to risk, CSB Bank said.
 

About CSB Bank

 
CSB Bank, formerly known as The Catholic Syrian Bank Limited, offers a comprehensive suite of banking services across SME, retail, and wholesale segments. It also manages treasury operations to optimise its financial resources. With a customer base of over 2 million, the bank provides a wide range of products, including loans, insurance, and internet banking.
 
In recent years, CSB Bank has focused on expanding its footprint beyond southern India, operating a growing network of branches and ATMs across the country. Focusing upon digital transformation, the bank is integrating technology-driven solutions to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.
 

