Stocks to Watch today, Aug 5: IndusInd Bank, DLF, Aurobindo Pharma, Bosch

Stocks to watch today, Tuesday, August 5, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a muted note as investors remained cautious after US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he plans to At 7:15 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 24,757 points, up 26 points or 0.1 per cent. Indian equity markets are likely to open on a muted note as investors remained cautious after US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he plans to significantly increase tariffs on Indian goods in response to India’s imports of Russian oil . In addition, investors are awaiting Reserve Bank of India (RBI) MPC decision.At 7:15 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 24,757 points, up 26 points or 0.1 per cent.

Asian markets opened higher amid positive global cues. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was trading 0.42 per cent higher, South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.4 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.5 per cent.

Bosch: The engineering company reported a 140 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit to ₹1,115.4 crore in Q1FY26 compared to ₹465.5 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's revenue from operations increased 10.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,788.6 crore in the reported quarter. Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The automotive original equipment maker (OEM) reported a 5 per cent Y-o-Y decline in revenue to ₹850.9 crore in Q1FY26. Profit after tax (PAT) declined 12 per cent to ₹124.7 crore. Siemens Energy India: The company reported a net profit of ₹263 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, up 80 per cent from ₹142 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations increased to ₹1,784.6 crore from ₹1,484.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Godfrey Phillips India: The tobacco manufacturer reported a 55.9 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit to ₹356.3 crore in Q1FY26 compared to ₹228.6 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's revenue from operations increased 36.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,486.2 crore in the reported quarter. Inox India: The cryogenic equipment maker reported a consolidated revenue of ₹352 crore in Q1FY26, up 16.7 per cent from ₹302 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) increased 18.9 per cent to ₹61 crore compared to ₹51 crore in Q1FY25. Kaynes Technology: The company's subsidiary, Kaynes Circuits India, has signed a ₹4,995 crore investment MoU with the Tamil Nadu government with an aim to establish new manufacturing facilities, including greenfield projects and capacity expansions within the state.