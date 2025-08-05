Stocks to Watch today, Aug 5: IndusInd Bank, DLF, Aurobindo Pharma, Bosch

Asian markets opened higher amid positive global cues. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was trading 0.42 per cent higher, South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.4 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.5 per cent.

Wall Street settled with sharp gains on Monday amid increased expectations of a September interest rate cut due to weaker-than-anticipated jobs data released on Friday. The S&P 500 settled 1.47 per cent lower and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.34 per cent.

Bosch: The engineering company reported a 140 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit to ₹1,115.4 crore in Q1FY26 compared to ₹465.5 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's revenue from operations increased 10.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,788.6 crore in the reported quarter.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The automotive original equipment maker (OEM) reported a 5 per cent Y-o-Y decline in revenue to ₹850.9 crore in Q1FY26. Profit after tax (PAT) declined 12 per cent to ₹124.7 crore.

Siemens Energy India: The company reported a net profit of ₹263 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, up 80 per cent from ₹142 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations increased to ₹1,784.6 crore from ₹1,484.2 crore in the year-ago period.