In the past month, JK Cement has surged 13 per cent, as compared to a 3.3 per cent decline in the benchmark index. In the past five months, the stock price of JK Cement has outperformed the market by zooming 58 per cent. The stock had hit a 52-week low of ₹3,893.80 on November 18, 2024.

JK Cement Q1 results

In the April to June quarter (Q1FY26), JK Cement's standalone Ebitda grew 41 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), but declined 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹688 crore, driven mainly by higher other operating income. Blended Ebitda per tonne rose 23 per cent Y-o-Y, and declined 1 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹1,247.

In Q1, JK Cement increased grey cement capacity by 0.5 metric tons (Mt); it also announced a 0.6 Mt wall putty expansion at a capex of ₹200 crore to be commissioned by FY27.

JK Cement’s Q1FY26 grey cement volume grew by ~16 per cent Y-o-Y to 5.06 Mt, and the overall combined volume was ~8 per cent above expectation as it continues to gain market share in central India (~50 per cent Y-o-Y) and incremental volume in South India (teen growth).