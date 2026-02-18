Here's why Union Bank of India shares rose 3% to hit 52-week high on Feb 18

A combined 24.5 million equity shares, valued at ₹463 crore, had changed hands on the NSE and the BSE during the session so far. The bank’s market capitalisation stood at ₹1,47,412.56 crore on the NSE as of February 18.

The northward movement followed the lender’s disclosure that it has been assigned an ESG rating of 81.3 (CareEdge – ESG 1+), indicating strong performance across environmental, social and governance parameters.

Care ESG Ratings noted that the bank maintains board-approved policies on business ethics, anti-corruption, whistleblower protection and code of conduct, many of which extend to suppliers and vendors. The rating also factors in its ISO/IEC 27000-certified cybersecurity framework, zero data breach record and regular internal audits.

“Overall, UBI’s ESG rating of 81.3 reflects the bank’s leadership position in managing ESG risk through best-in-class disclosures, policies and performance,” the rating agency said.