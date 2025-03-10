HFCL shares gain over 2% on bagging Rs 44-crore contract from Indian Army

HFCL share price: Shares of digital network solutions company HFCL were in demand in early trades on Monday, March 10, amid firm moves by the benchmark equity indices.

Shares of the company saw increased buying interest from investors after it announced late on Friday, March 7, that its material subsidiary, HTL Limited has received an order worth Rs 44.36 crore from the Indian Army.

HFCL shares climbed 2.4 per cent on Monday to touch an intra-day high of Rs 85.90, from its previous session close of Rs 83.86. However, at 12:18 PM, HFCL share price had pared all of its gains, and was trading with cuts of 2.07 per cent at an intra-day low of Rs 82.08 from its previous day close. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading with gains of 124.49 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 74,457.07, around the same time.

Shares of HFCL, a leading manufacturer of optical fibre and optical fibre cables, has declined by 50.95 per cent, from its 52-week high of Rs 171 hit on 23 September, 2024. Similarly, the stock is higher by 8.6 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 77.25 hit on 3 March, 2025, which is also the stock's gains for the month of March 2025 so far. However, the company's stock has declined 26.4 per cent so far in calandar year 2025.

Meanwhile, the company, in an exchange filing on Friday said that it has received an order from the Indian Army to supply Tactical Optical Fiber Cable Assemblies, in a deal worth Rs 44.36 crore. ALSO READ: Bodal Chemicals up 19% after govt imposes anti-dumping on imports of TCCA Meanwhile, the company, in an exchange filing on Friday said that it has received an order from the Indian Army to supply Tactical Optical Fiber Cable Assemblies, in a deal worth Rs 44.36 crore.

"This indigenously manufactured solution features Optical Fiber Cables capable of withstanding heavy armored vehicle loads and is equipped with specialised military-grade connectors designed for harsh and demanding environments. It is specifically engineered for mission-critical applications requiring rapid deployment of optical fiber communication links in challenging battlefield conditions," it said in the exchange filing.

Also Read

The company added that the contract is to be executed by July 2025.

HFCL specialises in digital networks for telcos, enterprises, and governments, with strong R&D expertise and global system integration services. The company, which has manufacturing plants in India and a global customer base, offers solutions like 5G RAN, 5G Transport, wi-fi, and defense electronics.

HFCL Q3 FY25 results

HFCL reported revenues of 1.97 per cent, at Rs Rs 1,011.95 crore for the October to December 2025 period, compared to Rs 1,032.31 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's net profit declined 10.45 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 73.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024, compared to Rs 82.24 crore during the previous year quarter.