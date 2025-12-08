Home / Markets / News / HFCL shares rise 4% on bagging ₹656 crore export orders; details

HFCL shares rise 4% on bagging ₹656 crore export orders; details

Under the contract, HCL will supply optical fibre cables through its overseas subsidiary. The order was received from a renowned international customer

HFCL share price
HFCL logo | Company facebook account
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 9:46 AM IST
HFCL shares rose 3.5 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹71.33 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company received export orders worth $72.96 million (equivalent to ₹656.1 crore).
 
At 9:20 AM, HFCL’s share price was trading 2.06 per cent higher at ₹70.32 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.08 per cent at 85,644.72.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹10,144.88 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹134.8, and its 52-week low was at ₹67.49.  
 
“We are pleased to inform all stakeholders that the company has secured export orders worth $72.96 million (equivalent to ₹656.10 crore),” the filing read.
 
Under the contract, HCL will supply optical fibre cables through its overseas subsidiary. The order was received from a renowned international customer. The order has to be executed by November 2026.

HCFL Q2 results 

In the quarter ended September 2025, the company’s profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹71.92 crore, as against ₹73.33 crore, down 1.92 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,043.34 crore, as compared to ₹1,093.61 crore a year ago, down 4.6 per cent. 
 
The Earnings before interest,tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebida) stood at ₹203.37 crore, as against ₹171.82 crore, up 18.36 per cent. Meanwhile, Ebitda margin stood at 19.49 per cent, as against 15.71 per cent a year ago. 
 
International business emerged as a strong driver of growth, contributing 28 per cent of the total revenue in Q2FY26 compared to 24 per cent in Q1FY26 and 10 per cent in Q2FY25. During the quarter, HFCL achieved major export wins and strong traction in its defence electronics portfolio, reflecting the successful execution of its diversification strategy. Key milestones included orders for Thermal Weapon Sights and participation in the upgradation tender for 811 BMP-2 Armoured Fighting Vehicles for the Indian army, highlighting the company’s growing strength in high-technology defence solutions.
 
HFCL Limited is an Indian technology company that manufactures and supplies high-end telecom equipment, optical fibre, and optical fibre cables, and also provides digital network solutions for telcos, enterprises, and governments. The company has a strong focus on innovation, supported by its R&D centres and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.  

Topics :HFCLBuzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

