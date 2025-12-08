HFCL shares rose 3.5 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹71.33 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company received export orders worth $72.96 million (equivalent to ₹656.1 crore).

At 9:20 AM, HFCL’s share price was trading 2.06 per cent higher at ₹70.32 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.08 per cent at 85,644.72.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹10,144.88 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹134.8, and its 52-week low was at ₹67.49.

“We are pleased to inform all stakeholders that the company has secured export orders worth $72.96 million (equivalent to ₹656.10 crore),” the filing read.

Under the contract, HCL will supply optical fibre cables through its overseas subsidiary. The order was received from a renowned international customer. The order has to be executed by November 2026. HCFL Q2 results In the quarter ended September 2025 , the company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹71.92 crore, as against ₹73.33 crore, down 1.92 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,043.34 crore, as compared to ₹1,093.61 crore a year ago, down 4.6 per cent. The Earnings before interest,tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebida) stood at ₹203.37 crore, as against ₹171.82 crore, up 18.36 per cent. Meanwhile, Ebitda margin stood at 19.49 per cent, as against 15.71 per cent a year ago.