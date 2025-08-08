Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the The basis of allotment for the Highway Infrastructure IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Friday, August 8, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Thursday, August 7, receiving strong participation from investors and was oversubscribed by 300 times.

Here's how to check Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment status online – direct links

Once the Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment status:

Check Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html Check Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp Highway Infrastructure IPO final subscription status The ₹130 crore public offering of Highway Infrastructure, offered at a price band of ₹65–₹70 with a lot size of 211 shares, received bids for 4,82,27,63,700 shares against the 1,60,43,046 shares on offer. This led to an oversubscription of 300.61 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the NSE. CHECK BLT LOGISTICS IPO ALLOTMENT STATUS HERE The IPO witnessed the highest participation from non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed 447.32 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), at 420.57 times. Meanwhile, retail investors oversubscribed their category by 155.58 times.

Highway Infrastructure IPO grey market premium (GMP) today The unlisted shares of Highway Infrastructure continue to command a strong premium in the grey market on Friday. Sources tracking unofficial market activity reported that Highway Infrastructure shares were trading at around ₹106 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹36, or 51.43 per cent, over the upper end of the issue price. Highway Infrastructure IPO listing forecast ALSO READ | JSW Cement IPO opens: Analyst bet on growth potential; should you apply? Shares of Highway Infrastructure are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. If the current grey market trends hold, Highway Infrastructure shares may list around ₹106 per share, yielding a return of over 51 per cent. However, these estimates are speculative, as the grey market is unregulated, and the GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.