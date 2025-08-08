Home / Markets / News / Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Once the Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue

Highway Infrastructure IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 8:52 AM IST
Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the Highway Infrastructure IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Friday, August 8, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Thursday, August 7, receiving strong participation from investors and was oversubscribed by 300 times.

Here's how to check Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment status online – direct links

Once the Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue.
 
Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment status:
 
Check Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
 
Check Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Highway Infrastructure IPO final subscription status

The ₹130 crore public offering of Highway Infrastructure, offered at a price band of ₹65–₹70 with a lot size of 211 shares, received bids for 4,82,27,63,700 shares against the 1,60,43,046 shares on offer. This led to an oversubscription of 300.61 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the NSE.
 
The IPO witnessed the highest participation from non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed 447.32 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), at 420.57 times. Meanwhile, retail investors oversubscribed their category by 155.58 times.  CHECK BLT LOGISTICS IPO ALLOTMENT STATUS HERE

Highway Infrastructure IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Highway Infrastructure continue to command a strong premium in the grey market on Friday. Sources tracking unofficial market activity reported that Highway Infrastructure shares were trading at around ₹106 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹36, or 51.43 per cent, over the upper end of the issue price.

Highway Infrastructure IPO listing forecast

Shares of Highway Infrastructure are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. If the current grey market trends hold, Highway Infrastructure shares may list around ₹106 per share, yielding a return of over 51 per cent. However, these estimates are speculative, as the grey market is unregulated, and the GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.  ALSO READ | JSW Cement IPO opens: Analyst bet on growth potential; should you apply?

About Highway Infrastructure

Highway Infrastructure Limited (HIL) is an Indian infrastructure development and management company founded in 1995. The company operates in three business segments: tollway collection, EPC projects, and real estate development. HIL has completed 24 tollway collection projects and is currently operating 7, using advanced technologies like ANPR and RFID for toll collection. The company has also executed 63 EPC infrastructure projects and is currently undertaking 20 ongoing projects at various locations. HIL’s real estate segment focuses on developing and selling commercial and residential properties.
 

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

