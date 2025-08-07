Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / BLT Logistics IPO oversubscribed 504x; check allotment status, latest GMP

BLT Logistics IPO oversubscribed 504x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Once the allotment of BLT Ligistics IPO shares is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of BSE or Skyline Financial Services, the registrar for the issue

IPO

Illustration: Binay Sinha

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BLT Logistics IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the initial public offering of BLT Logistics (BLT Logistics IPO) shares is expected to be finalised today, Thursday, August 7, 2025.
 
The public offering, which closed its three-day subscription window on Wednesday, August 6, witnessed overwhelming demand among investors, with it being oversubscribed by a whopping 504.43 times. The ₹9.72 crore SME offering was available with a price band of ₹71–75, and a lot size of 1,600 shares from August 4 to August 6, 2025.

Here’s how to check BLT Logistics IPO allotment status – direct links

Once the allotment of BLT Ligistics IPO shares is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of BSE or Skyline Financial Services, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:
 
 
Check BLT Logistics IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check BLT Logistics IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Also Read

IPO

Highway Infrastructure IPO ends today: Subscription nears 100x, GMP up 57%

JSW Cement IPO

JSW Cement IPO opens: Analyst bet on growth potential; should you apply?

BLT Logistics IPO

Retail investors drive demand for BLT Logistics IPO; GMP rises to 51%

NSDL IPO

NSDL IPO oversubscribed by 41x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

initial public offerings, IPO

Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment today: Here's how to check your status

BLT Logistics IPO grey market premium (GMP), likely listing

The unlisted shares of BLT Logistics continued to command a solid premium in the grey market on Thursday.
 
Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that BLT Logistics shares were seen trading at around ₹113 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹38 or 50.67 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.
 
Shares of BLT Logistics are set to debut on the BSE SME platform on Monday, August 11, 2025. Current GMP trends suggest a strong market debut for the BLT Logistics IPO. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About BLT Logistics

BLT Logistics is engaged in providing surface transportation of goods using containerized trucks, along with warehousing services for various industries and businesses. The company’s logistics operations are supported by its own fleet of containerized trucks, as well as vehicles hired from its subsidiary, Sabarmati Express India Private Limited (Sabarmati), and third-party operators such as small fleet owners and agents who provide the necessary transportation facilities.
 
As of March 31, 2025, the company owned an operational fleet of 106 vehicles with capacities ranging from 3.5 MT to 18 MT. In addition, 15 vehicles with a capacity of 9 MT each were operated under its subsidiary, Sabarmati.
 

More From This Section

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts, Nifty near 24,450; SMIDs at 2-month low; Metal, OMCs drag

DIIs, FPIs, NSE-listed firms, March 2025 shareholding, Prime Database, mutual funds ownership, insurance companies investment, foreign investors, domestic equity market, Indian stock market

FPI selloff may worsen as Trump ups India tariffs pressurepremium

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Blue Star share price rise 4% after posting Q1 results; check details

share market, stock market

Datamatics Global up 7%, hits all time high on posting healthy Q1 results

trading

Jindal Stainless shares slide 7% even as Q1 profit rises; here's why

Topics : IPO allotment IPO GMP IPOs SME IPOs initial public offerings IPOs IPO listing time

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon