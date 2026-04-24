Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

Shares of Himadri Speciality Chemical hit a 52-week high of ₹585, as they surged 9 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market after the company reported strong earnings for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26)

CATCH STOCK MARKET TODAY LIVE Thus far in the month of April, the stock price of the carbon black company has rallied 33 per cent. At 09:29 AM; Himadri Speciality Chemical stock was quoting 8.5 per cent higher at ₹582.05, as compared to 0.61 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over five-fold, with a combined 10.89 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Himadri Speciality Chemical stock price? On a consolidated basis, Himadri Speciality Chemical crossed a historic milestone, recording its highest-ever full-year EBITDA of ₹1,006 crore, representing a 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹755 crore, a strong 36 per cent increase over the previous year. Stable volumes combined with higher margins drove strong performance for the year, the company said. This strong annual performance was reinforced by a robust close to the year, with EBITDA, and PAT for Q4FY26 at ₹280 crore, and ₹208 crore, respectively, registering YoY growth of 21 per cent, and 34 per cent over Q4FY25. Q4FY26 revenue from operations stood at ₹1,288 crore, up 14 per cent from Q4FY25.

ICICI Securities expected Himadri Speciality Chemical revenue to rise 9.3 per cent YoY to ₹1,240 crore and net profit by 30.8 per cent YoY to ₹200 crore. Himadri Speciality Chemical – achievements, outlook Meanwhile, the company commenced operations at its new 70,000 MTPA Speciality Carbon Black line at Mahistikry, West Bengal, scaling total Carbon Black capacity to 250,000 MTPA, with 130,000 MTPA dedicated to Speciality Carbon Black. This positions Mahistikry as the world’s largest single-location Speciality Carbon Black facility and places Himadri among the top five global manufacturers of Speciality Carbon Black – significantly strengthening our ability to serve high-value applications across batteries, plastics, inks, paints, coatings, and conductive solutions, reinforcing our leadership in speciality solutions, the company said.

The company said it has decided to remain firmly focused on disciplined capital allocation to drive sustainable returns and maintain a robust ROCE profile. In line with this approach, execution of Phase I of our LFP cathode active material project is progressing as planned, with the first milestone capacity of 2,000 MTPA targeted for commencement by Q3FY27. The balance Phase I capacity will be progressively brought on stream over the subsequent 12 months in alignment with customer approvals, with FY29 envisaged as the year of full operations for Phase I. The management said the commencement of the company’s upcoming anthraquinone and carbazole facility is on track in the coming quarters and will meaningfully reduce India’s dependence on imports across dyes and pigments.