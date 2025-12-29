Hind Copper, Hind Zinc zoom up to 67% in Dec; what next for these 2 metals?

Hindustan Copper

The above chart shows that Hindustan Zinc Current Market Price: ₹621 The above chart shows that Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. The above chart shows that Hindustan Copper stock is seen trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands, which stand at ₹466 and the supertrend line at ₹442.Current Market Price: ₹621The above chart shows that Hindustan Zinc is fairly placed above the supertrend line and the 20-day moving average, which stand at ₹579 and ₹553, respectively.The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Hindustan Copper and Hindustan Zinc have witnessed a stellar rally thus far in the month of December on the back of a bull run in metals such as - copper and silver.Hindustan Copper has zoomed as much as 67 per cent to a 15-year high of ₹546 registered on Monday, December 29, 2025. The stock was up nearly 15 per cent in intra-day deals, but has since pared gains and as of 1 PM trades 3.5 per cent higher at ₹492.Similarly, Hindustan Zinc soared 35.3 per cent to the month's high registered today of ₹656. The stock, thereafter, pared gains and has slipped into the negative zone and trades 2.5 per cent lower at ₹621.Despite the sharp rally at these 2 counters, analysts remain optimistic on the future prospects amid a bullish outlook on the underlying commodities - copper and silver.The base metals - Copper has rallied around 12.5 per cent thus far in December, whereas international Silver prices hit a fresh life-time high at $82.62 in trades today, and have rallied as much as 46 per cent so far this month.This favourable commodity momentum plays directly into Hindustan Zinc strength as a leading integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. Analysts believe that the rally in commodity prices will aid the company's profitability going ahead.Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Equity Research at Ventura Securities believes that Hindustan Copper looks far more solid, compared to Hindustan Zinc as Silver prices look a bit overheated at current levels."The momentum seems quite strong in copper; hence it is difficult to quantify any kind of upside potential. Further, silver may remain firm amid talks of likely tightening of exports by China," explains Vinit Bolinjkar.Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities, recommends that investors should wait for corrections in these stocks before entering."Hindustan Copper and Hindustan Zinc have rallied significantly on the back of sharp rise in base metals. However, they look overbought at current levels, hence one can wait for a 10-15 per cent dip before entering here," says Devarsh Vakil.Here's a look at these 2 stock charts:Current Market Price: ₹492