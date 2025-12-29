What does Coforge's Encora acquisition mean for investors? Analysts weigh

ALSO READ: Coforge to buy AI firm Encora for $2.35 billion in all-stock deal The deal implies a valuation of about 3.9x FY26E revenue and 20.6x FY26E adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), which Emkay Global Financial Services described as “demanding” given Encora’s high single-digit organic growth in recent years, but strategically positive over the medium term. Coforge has announced a transformative acquisition of US-based Encora in an all-stock deal valued at $2.35 billion, signalling an aggressive push into artificial intelligence (AI)-led engineering and digital product development. The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent of Encora from Advent International, Warburg Pincus and other minority investors, in what will be one of the largest transactions in India’s mid-tier IT space.The deal implies a valuation of about 3.9x FY26E revenue and 20.6x FY26E adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), which Emkay Global Financial Services described as “demanding” given Encora’s high single-digit organic growth in recent years, but strategically positive over the medium term.

Deal contours Coforge has entered a definitive agreement for acquiring 100 per cent of Encora from Advent International, Warburg Pincus, and other minority shareholders, at an enterprise value of $2.35 billion. The transaction will be funded through: equity issuance of $1.89 billion through preferential allotment, resulting in Encora shareholders owning 21 per cent of Coforge, and a bridge loan/QIP of up to $550 million to retire the term loan in Encora. The deal is an all-stock transaction, with sellers rolling over into Coforge at an implicit share-swap consideration price of ₹1,815.91 per share, noted Emkay. Strategic rationale Brokerages see the acquisition as aligned with Coforge’s stated ambition to shift more deeply into higher-value, AI-driven engineering services. Encora, with $500–600 million revenue and around 9,300 employees (revenue per employee of $74,000, against Coforge’s $69,000), brings strong capabilities in product engineering, cloud, data and AI, and meaningfully bolsters Coforge’s presence in Hi-tech and Healthcare – two verticals that Coforge has been keen to scale, highlighted Motilal Oswal.

According to Emkay Global, the combined platform could, by FY27, generate close to $2 billion of revenue from AI-led engineering (over $1.25 billion), data (over $250 million) and cloud services (about $250 million) alone. The deal is also expected to strengthen Banking, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) and travel verticals, deepen nearshore delivery in Latin America, expand North America revenue by roughly 50 per cent to around $1.4 billion, and lift the number of large clients (over $10 million accounts) to about 45, with 11 long-tenured relationships being added. Financial profile and earnings impact Encora reported $516 million revenue in FY25, against $481 million in FY24, with guidance of around $600 million for FY26 and an adjusted Ebitda margin of about 19 per cent, which is higher than Coforge’s current margin profile. Emkay expects the combined entity to operate at 14 per cent Earnings before interest and tax (E) margin post amortisation of intangibles, with management indicating that the deal should be EPS-accretive from FY27, driven by margin improvement at Encora, cost and revenue synergies, and the equity raise.

By contrast, Motilal Oswal notes that management has indicated the transaction could be EPS-accretive from day one, though details on integration phasing and accounting treatment are still evolving. Emkay has, for now, chosen not to build Encora into its estimates, expecting no material change to EPS until there is more clarity, while Motilal has also not formally baked Encora numbers into its valuation but factors in potential dilution. Execution and integration risks loom large Analysts highlighted that the scale of the deal heightens execution risk. Encora would represent over 30 per cent of Coforge’s revenue base and more than 25 per cent of its employee headcount, making it much larger than earlier acquisitions such as SLK Global (about 9–11 per cent of revenue at purchase) and Cigniti (around 16 per cent). Unlike prior largely client-led acquisitions, analysts note this one is more capability- and leadership-driven, which makes talent retention, culture integration, margin management and amortisation of intangibles critical monitorables, noted Motilal Oswal.

“Valuations at enterprise value (EV)/sales of 3.9x appear expensive considering that Encora posted only 7-10 per cent organic revenue growth in the past two years, lower than Coforge ’s revenue growth,” Elara noted. According to ICICI Securities, given deal size and leverage/qualified institutional placement (QIP) optionality, it sees risk of multiple compression, until integration progress becomes visible. Overall, while structurally capability-accretive, the risk-reward appears execution dependent in the near term to the brokerage. Valuation and outlook Emkay Global has maintained a ‘Add’ rating with a target at ₹2,000 per share, acknowledging the “strategically positive albeit execution-intensive” nature of the transaction, highlighting the potential uplift to Coforge’s AI-led engineering, cloud and data capabilities, but judged the acquisition valuation as rich against Encora’s recent growth profile. Emkay expects a near-term overhang on the stock from integration uncertainty and the prospect of further equity dilution, even though it takes comfort from Coforge’s historical execution track record and strong order book.“Valuations at enterprise value (EV)/sales of 3.9x appear expensive considering that Encora posted only 7-10 per cent organic revenue growth in the past two years, lower than Coforge ’s revenue growth,” Elara noted.According to ICICI Securities, given deal size and leverage/qualified institutional placement (QIP) optionality, it sees risk of multiple compression, until integration progress becomes visible. Overall, while structurally capability-accretive, the risk-reward appears execution dependent in the near term to the brokerage.