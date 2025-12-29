Ravelcare zooms 13% after NAV Capital VCC, Navbharat Investment buys stake

Ravelcare shares jumped 12.6 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high of ₹158.6 per share. The buying on the counter came a day after multiple bulk deals took place.

At 12:45 PM, Ravelcare’s share price was trading 8.7 per cent higher at ₹153 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.35 per cent at 84,745.97.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹104.94 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹208.95, and its 52-week low was at ₹117.

Ravelcare bulk deal details

According to the BSE bulk deal data, NAV Capital VCC – NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund acquired 35,000 equity shares at ₹141.35 per share, while Navbharat Investment Opportunities Fund bought 50,000 shares at ₹136.45 per share. Additionally, Vineet Arora, the founder of both funds, picked up 35,000 shares at ₹140.04 per share.

As of December 7, 2025, the public shareholding in the company stood at 27.06 per cent. Navbharat Investment Opportunities Fund held 1.12 per cent stake, while AV Capital VCC, through NAV Capital Emerging Star, held a 2.04 per cent stake in Ravelcare, the beauty and personal care brand. Ravelcare IPO listing Shares of Ravelcare made a stock market debut on December 8, listing at ₹201 apiece on the BSE SME platform, implying a premium of nearly 55 per cent over the IPO price of ₹130 apiece. The initial public offering (IPO) of digital-first beauty and personal care (BPC) brand Ravelcare opened for subscription on Monday, December 1, 2025. The three-day subscription window for the maiden public offering will close on Wednesday, December 3, 2025