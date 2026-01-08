Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd fell over 6 per cent on Thursday as silver prices remained volatile and slipped below ₹2.5 lakh per kilogram in the MCX futures market.

From its peak of ₹656.35 per share, the stock is down over 10 per cent and currently trades at 1.9 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 33 per cent in the last 12 months, compared to a 10 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Hindustan Zinc has a total market capitalisation of ₹2.49 trillion, as per BSE.

Silver prices fall below ₹2.5 lakh/kg

Prices of MCX Silver futures (March 2026 expiry) fell nearly 4 per cent, slipping below the ₹2.5 lakh per kilogram mark on Thursday. As of 11:30 PM, the metal was trading 3.83 per cent lower at ₹2,40,996 per kilogram. Silver prices hit a high of ₹2,59,692 per kg on January 7, 2026.

In the global market, Silver spot prices fell as much as 3.4 per cent to $75.5 per ounce. The metal hit a record high of $84 mark on December 29 last year. Silver prices are up 152 per cent in the last 12 months and are up 6 per cent so far this month.